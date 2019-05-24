Three-Time Bikini Olympia Champ Ashley Kaltwasser Crushed the Navy Fitness Test

Ashley Kaltwasser has proven herself in the IFBB Pro League time and again, winning three Bikini Olympias in 2013, 2014, and 2015. After a fourth-place finish at the 2016 Olympia, Kaltwasser took a well-deserved break from the stage, but made an impressive comeback in 2018 with three pro show wins and a fifth-place finish at the 2018 Olympia. She's got bikini competitions down to a science, but the lifelong athlete took on a different sort of challenge for a YouTube video with Austen Alexander, a YouTuber, bodybuilder, and active-duty U.S. Navy sailor.

Kaltwasser proved that she's just as in shape as she looks—check out her six-pack in the video—when she dominated every aspect of the test, which includes situps, pushups, and running. Check out the video below to watch her get it done.

