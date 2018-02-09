Watch: Katrín Davíðsdóttir Reveals Exactly What Never to Say to a Muscular Woman

Katrín Davíðsdóttir is one of the best athletes in the world, and with that comes a specific guideline of what not to say to her, or any woman who takes her body seriously.

Women just like men, spend hours in the gym training their bodies for either better ascetic purposes or performance, and don’t want to be slighted for the bodies that they’ve built. The two-time Fittest Woman on Earth drew a clear line in the sand in this Valentine’s Day themed Reebok CrossFit commercial.

Take a look for yourself:

Davíðsdóttir won the CrossFit Games back-to-back years from 2015-2016, so she’s clearly not the lady to causally insult her hard work in the gym. In addition to being a legend in CrossFit she also just ran her Spartan Race in her home country of Iceland in December of 2017.

Davíðsdóttir is flat-out an unapologetic gym junkie and her Instagram is a great place for motivation and fitness tips.

Take a look at a few of her best moments on Instagram.