13 Face Serums for Perpetually Radiant Skin

With options ranging from $20 to $200, how do you know which one will be best for you?

What's a serum, anyway?

Designed with lighter but more deeply penetrating ingredients than a skin moisturizer, a serum is meant to be highly concentrated, removing as much water and other fillers that you’ll find in moisturizers, like petroleum or mineral oils, as possible. Because serums are packed with hydrating ingredients, you can wear them sans moisturizer (but with sunblock!) if you have normal to oily skin. “However, if you have extremely dry, chapped skin, serums should not be used in place of moisturizers, which are thicker and lock in moisture,” says Adele Haimovic, M.D., a fellowship-trained surgical and cosmetic dermatologist based in New York City.

Our 6 Favorite Face-Saving Ingredients

  1. Hyaluronic acid—aids in hydration.
  2. Peptides—can boost collagen and fight aging of the skin.
  3. Retinol—stimulates collagen and reduces wrinkles and dark circles.
  4. Green tea and caffeine—antioxidants that also constrict blood vessels and reduce dark circles.
  5. Vitamin C and ferulic acid—antioxidants and brightening agents.
  6. Niacinamide—increases production of ceramides (skin lipids) and collagen.

Source: Suzanne J. Friedler, M.D.

How to Find the Right One for You

Facial serums have a big task to fill. Many promise to reverse sun-related damage while also tightening and plumping skin, filling in wrinkles, and giving you a glamorous glow. “The ingredients in serums often work to repair dehydrated skin that has been damaged by daily stressors, such as pollution and UV light. Many have anti-aging properties as well,” says Suzanne J. Friedler, M.D., F.A.A.D., with Advanced Dermatology PC in New York City. But with options ranging from $20 to $200, how do you know which one will be best for you?

Start by heading to beauty stores like Sephora or drugstores with counters that have testers. Dab the serum on the back of your hand and let it sink in to see how you like it. Not able to test one out? Look for key ingredients like hyaluronic acid (HA), which is a research-backed repair agent that can help lessen wrinkle depth and hydrate skin, according to the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. Inside your body, HA is a naturally occurring antioxidant polymer that’s the most versatile macromolecule in our connective tissues. “It also holds a thousand times its weight in water, keeping the skin well-hydrated,” says Haimovic.

Buyer beware: Anything with filler ingredients at the top of the list should be avoided. Serums are meant to be concentrated formulas of the most active ingredients, so if the callout ingredients on the front of the box are actually at the bottom of the list, make another choice.

Here are 13 skin-saving serums we love right now. Also check our our favorite anti-acne products this spring here.

1 of 13
Courtesy Image
1. Erin's Faces Organic Firming Serum

Tighten sagging skin the eco-friendly way with this vegan serum. A thicker yet nongreasy texture pleases those with severely dry skin and those who know that the more moisture in your skin the less likely it is to crack and wrinkle. Niacinamide boosts collagen, and DMAE reduces fine lines and wrinkles; pomegranate, vitamin E, and alpha lipoic acid smooth fine lines. Paraben- and fragrance-free.

($60; erinsfaces.com)

2 of 13
Courtesy Image
2. Edible Beauty No. 3 Exotic Goddess Ageless Serum

This formula uses only the cleanest and most potent ingredients to give your skin the therapy it craves— and it does so with “edible ingredients” so clean you could eat them. Because if you wouldn’t eat it, you shouldn’t put it on your skin, the largest organ of the body. Hyaluronic acid and beta-glucan plump and smooth fine lines; and the Australian kakadu plum is a concentrated source of vitamin C. Natural UV-absorbing properties make it an excellent complement to your sun blocker. 

($55; ediblebeautyaustralia.com)

3 of 13
Courtesy Image
3. John Masters Organic Green Tea & Rose Hydrating Face Serum

Moisture is essential for skin health, as is protection from pollutants in the air and products we put on skin directly. This intensive 93% organic formula absorbs in an instant and uses sea algae to soothe skin on contact. Sunflower oil and radish root protect skin from environmental stressors and bacteria that can lead to irritation. It has more than 10 superhealing ingredients, including green tea and rose, to fight wrinkles, moisturize, refresh, and rejuvenate skin to its core.

($26; johnmasters.com)

4 of 13
Courtesy Image
4. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Intensive Skin Revitalizer

It’s a one-step wonder! L’Oréal’s most advanced anti-aging serum to date features both a serum and a moisturizer so you have even less to think about in the a.m. A unique 6% beech tree extract fights signs of aging, evens out rough skin texture, and provides deep hydration; vitamin C protects skin from oxidation. 

($25; lorealparisusa.com and drugstores nationwide)

5 of 13
Courtesy Image
5. Osmotics Cosmeceuticals Blue Copper 5 Prime Eye

Brighten those eyes with this water-based, ultralight eye serum. Our tester loved that it glides on like silk, while it’s also busy firming up skin with its peptides, botanical extracts, and skin conditioners. These same skin-change agents help lighten dark circles under eyes and reduce the appearance of fine lines and crow’s-feet. It’s ideal for all skin types, but especially those 40-plus and/or with sensitive skin.

($58 for 1oz; dermstore.com

6 of 13
Courtesy Image
6. Vernal Beauty Hydra Glow Multi Benefit Serum

We’re all about hydrating and protecting the skin as winter melts away and spring sets in. Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid are a dewy-skin duo, delivering antioxidants and providing a deeply hydrating repair solution. Vernal Beauty skips the fragrance, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and petroleum-based ingredients.

($46; vernalbeauty.com)

7 of 13
Courtesy Image
7. Kiehl's Powerful Strength Line Reducing Concentrate

A 12.5% pure vitamin C (up from 10.5%) is a powerful antioxidant in the palm of your hands. Kiehl’s pairs it with ascorbyl glucoside and hyaluronic acid to boost absorption and reduce wrinkles over time. This serum goes on incredibly light and absorbs quickly, leaving a light glow that works all day.

($62 for 1.7 oz, $81 for 2.5 oz; kiehls.com)

8 of 13
Courtesy Image
8. Laura Mercier Repair Serum

Dab on this ultralight correcting serum that’s a blend of naturally derived ingredients to heal past damage, increase cell turnover, and brighten skin within two weeks. Dermatologically tested to minimize irritation.

($98; lauramercier.com

9 of 13
Courtesy Image
9. Tatcha Luminous Deep Hydration Firming Serum

Okinawa red algae and hyaluronic acid are the perfect hydrating duo for your skin. They also helped reduce our tester’s production of oil in her T-zones. Royal jelly delivers B vitamins so skin is left dewy and energized. Its anti-aging complex includes green tea and rice bran oil. Has no parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, phthalates, or synthetic fragrance.

($95; sephora.com

10 of 13
Courtesy Image
10. Goop by Juice Beauty Enriching Face Oil

Supple skin is in! This 99% organic facial oil plays nice with the rest of your makeup regimen and boosts the hydrating effects of your daily moisturizer. It’s packed with an antioxidant juice that helps combat skin stressors from every angle; add that potent power to meristem plant cells from daffodils and sweet iris and this facial oil really brightens and illuminates skin.

($110; goop.com

11 of 13
Courtesy Image
11. Kat Burki Form Control Marine Collagen Gel

Marine collagen gel plus 14 other known collagen boosters enhance skin’s elasticity and resilience. Algae keratin, hyaluronic acid, and silk amino acid proteins also work together to boost cell turnover while keeping skin moisturized. Reishi mushrooms and plant stem cells help activate the skin’s natural healing properties.

($150; katburki.com

12 of 13
Courtesy Image
12. Aphorism Bright As Day Serum

This fast-absorbing oil-based serum is specially formulated for dry skin. Its bioactive blend of botanicals, amino acids, omega-3s, and UV blockers sink in quickly. Our tester loved the subtle radiance it gave beneath makeup. Raspberry and green tea guard from free-radical damage, and starflower extract boosts collagen.

($79; aphorismskincare.com

13 of 13
Courtesy Image
13. DCL C Scape High Potency Night Booster 30 Serum

Get your beauty rest with this age-defying, collagen-boosting blend. Our tester was over the moon about this intensive but nongreasy nighttime formula that lets the skin breathe. That translates into powerful, skin-fortifying support without breakouts.

A 30% L-ascorbic acid and vitamin C are time-released for better absorption and an even skin tone. Paraben-free.

($120; bloomingdales.com)

