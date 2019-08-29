fizkes / Shutterstock

8 Natural Beauty Products for Flawless Skin

Find out why you should go organic with your beauty routine and how to get started.

fizkes / Shutterstock

You know it’s wise to consume natural and chemical-free foods, so why aren’t you applying the same logic to your beauty products? Consumers are trying to green their entire beauty routine, and as a result the global organic beauty industry is expected to be worth $22 billion by 2024.

One of the main reasons consumers want more natural products is because many commercial brands contain ingredients that can be harmful to your health, like lead or arsenic in lipstick, metallic colorings in cosmetics,
sulfates, “fragrance,” which is often a mix of chemicals, formaldehyde in soaps, and phthalates, which have been linked to endocrine disruption and cancers.

“The skin has to be able to emit toxins and sweat as part of its healthy functioning,” says Kristen Arnett, a green makeup artist who’s worked on shoots for Muscle & Fitness Hers. “And if you put products on top of your skin that stops it from doing that, it’s really problematic to your health, creating an overproduction of sweat and leading to clogged pores.”

When taking steps to green or clean your beauty routine, it’s OK to start small, says Arnett. “Figure out what you’re spreading around the most on your skin, and fix that first. That’s a huge step forward because that’s the biggest area you’re covering on that organ.” Replace your commercial moisturizer with coconut oil to start off simple, she suggests.

It’s important to remember that the FDA doesn’t regulate the beauty industry, so “green” and “clean” and “natural beauty” terms don’t have specific criteria, and “any company can say whatever they want,” Arnett says.

While green, organic, and natural beauty products tend to be more expensive, they’re often potent and come in glass bottles, so you’re buying something potentially better for the planet. “Many of these companies—the really good, ethical ones—are sourcing their ingredients very sustainably with fair trade in mind,” Arnett says.

Here are some green face products to consider the next time you decide to replace an item in your beauty routine.

1. Bronzer: Hanskin Care Cosmetics Bronzer

With its oil-absorbing rice powder base, this bronzer makes contouring and highlighting easy. It’s vegan and natural and made with cacao seed butter and powder, as well as coconut shell powder. $16; hanscc.com

2. Lips: Casey Cosmetics Beachy Kiss Natural Lip Gloss

This lip gloss is made with organic seed oils, hibiscus flower extract, rice bran wax, and beeswax. It stays on with a beautiful shine and doesn’t feel sticky. $16; caleycosmetics.com

 

3. Concealer: HYNT Beauty Duet Perfecting Concealer

Lightweight and gentle, this concealer can easily provide full coverage of dark under-eye circles, age spots, acne, and other skin discolorations without drying out. $24; hyntbeauty.com

4. Foundation: Sappho Essential Foundation

This plant-based foundation contains 82% certified organic ingredients. It allows you to build light to medium coverage that lasts all day. Currently  offered in 14 skin tones. $54; mysappho.com

5. Oil: Kuleana Soothe Beauty Oil

The products from this Hawaii-based company contain no synthetic dyes or fragrances. Apply a few drops of this oil to your face as a moisturizer after cleansing. It goes on light and doesn’t feel greasy. $25; kuleanabeauty.com

6. Cleanser: Kaelen Harrell Peachy Clean Cleanser

This cleanser has a hydrating feel and a scent reminiscent of peach pie. It leaves skin feeling soft and is made with mostly organic ingredients like aloe and tea extracts. $34; kaelenharwell.com

7. Toner: Blissoma Intense Ion Hydration Tonique

Good for all skin types, this natural toner can be used to set your mineral makeup. It features organic herbs and plants to leave skin feeling clean, refreshed, and hydrated. $32; blissoma.com

8. Mask: Mad Hippie 2-minute Polishing Mask

Pressed for time but want the benefits of applying a scrubbing mask? This clay version does the job. Simply add water and rub all over your clean face, set a two-minute timer, and then rinse off. $18; madhippie.com

