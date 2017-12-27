The Best Exercises to Tighten Your Inner Thighs

“We all want that inner-thigh area to appear tight, firm, and toned. But there’s not one specific exercise that can do the job—you have to target all the muscles emphasized in the area. Here are four exercises I perform to target the inner thigh while also shaping the rest of my legs.”

1) Barbell Squat

Stand with heels on top of 5-pound plates placed on the floor. Place barbell across upper back. Keeping chest up and back neutral, drive knees outward as you move hips down. Hold 2 counts, then stand up. (4x12)

2) Seated Leg Extension

Exhale while slowly extending legs, feet flexed, squeezing quads at top of movement. Hold 1 count; slowly lower weight as you inhale. (4x12)

3) Seated Leg Press

Place feet on platform, shoulder-width apart and turned out slightly. Exhaling, slowly lower load toward chest, bringing knees outward. Slowly press up through heels, squeezing quads, inner thighs, and glutes. (4x12)

4) Hack Squat

Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder distance, toes turned out. Bend knees into a deep squat. Hold 1 count, then push through heels to straighten legs. (4x12)

—Nicolle Mudafort, IFFBB Figure and Women's Physique Pro; @IFFBBPro_Nicolle_Mudafort

“The moves in this inner-thigh burner zero in on hard-to-target muscles. There’s no equipment needed, so you can do them anywhere. To maximize your results and focus on the inner thighs, squeeze those muscles. Repeat up to three times, resting 15 seconds between each move.”

1) Inner-Thigh Pulse

Lie on right side with head on right hand. Keep right leg extended, left leg bent over right thigh. Slowly lift and lower right leg, using inner thigh to drive the movement. (30 sec. per side)

2) Hip Bridge

Lie faceup with knees bent. Squeeze inner thighs as you lift glutes. Lower hips without touching floor and repeat. (30 sec.)

3) Plie Squat Pulse

Stand with feet wider than hip distance, toes pointed outward. Bend knees 90 degrees. Lift both heels slightly and pulse up and down a few inches, keeping heels raised. (30 sec.)

4) Curtsy Lunge and Leg Lift

Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Step right leg back and behind left in a curtsy, bending knees 90 degrees. Press through left heel as you stand, lifting right leg to side. Repeat. (30 sec. per side)

—Katie Austin, Fitness Instructor, Founder of getfitwithkatie.com; @KatieAustin