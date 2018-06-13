The Best Sweatproof, Sunproof Summer Beauty Products

Longer summer days mean more workouts at the beach, pool, and park. But training in the heat requires multitasking products that combat body odor, won’t melt in a pool of perspira­tion, and make skin look great no matter how brutal the workout.

For starters, sunscreen is a must for blocking UV rays that can cause skin cancer, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles, but it needn’t feel like paste on your skin. “I recommend lighter lotions, fluids, gels, sprays, and sticks during summer,” says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. “Yet most people aren’t applying as much or as often as they should. I recommend using at least SPF 30, and as more data comes to light, I recommend SPF 100­-plus.”

No matter what and where you want to protect and pamper—face, body, lips, or hair—as temps climb, here’s how to overcome typical summer workout problems with beauty products that will power through.