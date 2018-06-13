miljko / Getty

The Best Sweatproof, Sunproof Summer Beauty Products

No matter what and where you want to protect and pamper—face, body, lips, or hair—as temps climb, here’s how to overcome typical summer workout problems with beauty products that will power through.

Longer summer days mean more workouts at the beach, pool, and park. But training in the heat requires multitasking products that combat body odor, won’t melt in a pool of perspira­tion, and make skin look great no matter how brutal the workout.

For starters, sunscreen is a must for blocking UV rays that can cause skin cancer, hyperpigmentation, and wrinkles, but it needn’t feel like paste on your skin. “I recommend lighter lotions, fluids, gels, sprays, and sticks during summer,” says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. “Yet most people aren’t applying as much or as often as they should. I recommend using at least SPF 30, and as more data comes to light, I recommend SPF 100­-plus.”

Problem 1: Sunburn

THE PROBLEM: Harmful UVA and UVB rays can leave you with a sunburn and permanent skin damage, but thick sunscreens make you break out during a workout.

THE SOLUTION: Opt for lightweight formulas that won’t clog pores.

The Products

  • Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport SPF 70: “Technology in this sunscreen acts like moisture-wicking fabric,” Zeichner says. “Rather than trapping sweat, it allows sweat to evaporate from the skin, keeping it cooler.” ($11; neutrogena.com)
  • Solid Sun Logistics Conscious Face Stick SPF 40: Take it along without risking messy spills. It’s water-resistant up to 80 minutes, free of sulfates, and rich in hydrating castor seed oil and shea butter. ($25; solidsunlogistics.com)
  • Badger SPF 30 Unscented Sunscreen: Antioxidants like the vitamin E in this sunscreen provide “active” protection from free radicals that damage collagen and elastin in the skin, says Debra Jaliman, M.D., a dermatologist in New York. “Plus, it contains 18.75% zinc oxide concentration, which is very high,” she says. And it’s water-resistant for 40 minutes. ($16; badgerbalm.com)
Problem 2: Eye Makeup Melting

THE PROBLEM: Your eye makeup melts off during interval training, but you love it too much to give it up.

THE SOLUTION: Long-lasting, waterproof eye products are your new best friends.

The Products

  • Wunder2 Wunderbrow Fiber Filler​: A strong brow can balance your face and is sometimes all you need to look polished. This water-resistant brow powder locks to the skin for 24 hours of transfer-proof coverage, and it delivers nourishing vitamin E, cocoa butter, and keratin. ($22; wunder2.com)
  • Inglot Aquastic Cream Eye Shadow: With water-based cream eye shadows that glide on smoothly, this new collection of 10 shadow shades stays smudge-proof for hours. ($15; inglotcosmetics.com)
Problem 3: Hair Hassles

THE PROBLEM: Your hair feels fried during the summer.

THE SOLUTION: Hydrating hair masks and UV serum sprays will give you silky, protected strands.

The Products

  • EltaMD UV Aero Broad-Spectrum SPF 45: If you can’t wear a hat to protect your scalp, using this full-body, water-resistant (80 minutes) SPF 45 spray is the next best thing, Jaliman says. You’ll have to get it from a local doctor, but it’s worth it. ($22; eltamd.com)
  • It’s a 10 Silk Express Miracle Silk Hair Mask: Use this mask once a week to repair hair damage: Tonka bean oil extract fights free radicals and reduces frizz, and sunflower seed extract is a natural sunscreen that helps prevent dryness and color fading. ($12; itsa10haircare.com)
Problem 4: Foundation vs. SPF

THE PROBLEM: Foundations don’t play nice with sunscreens.

THE SOLUTION: Wear an SPF made for makeup.

The Products

  • Urban Decay Urban Defense Complexion Primer SPF 30​: Totally sheer, universal SPF 30 makeup primer glides on invisibly. Hydrating gel helps foundation stay put. ($34; urbandecay.com)
  • Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer: Oil-free coverage with SPF 30. Contains botanicals that help reverse sunspots in four weeks. Comes in 12 shades. ($45; narscosmetics.com)
Problem 5: Stinky Pits

THE PROBLEM: You’ve tossed deodorants with aluminum to the curb, but you’re not a fan of stinky underarm odor, either.

THE SOLUTION: Give the latest natural deodorants another try—they’ll surprise you (in a good way).

The Products

  • Noniko Magic Deodorant​: This editor-fave all-natural deodorant pulls no punches, even if you’re in boxing class. Just five good-for-you ingredients are all it takes to make you forget that your long search for the most powerful, sweet-smelling, nontoxic deodorant is over. ($15; nonikoskin.com)
  • Meow Meow Tweet Underarm Primer​: Apply this lightweight plant-based lotion to underarms after shaving and before deodorant to moisturize, curb inflammation, and make natural deodorant last even longer. ($22; meowmeowtweet.com)
Problem 6: Feathered Lipstick

THE PROBLEM: You love bright lips, but your workout doesn’t and leaves you with feathering and bleeding lipstick.

THE SOLUTION: Choose long-wear lip balms with sunscreen to protect and extend lip color.

The Product

  • Jane Iredale LipDrink Lip Balm​: Prep lips with this smooth-as-silk lip balm with SPF 15 and your lip color will stay put during your workout. Comes in four shades. ($15; janeiredale.com)
Problem 7: No Shower Time

THE PROBLEM: You have a coffee date after your morning workout and no time to shower.

THE SOLUTION: Reach for these products to erase all signs of sweat in a snap.

The Products

  • John Frieda Volume Refresh Dry Shampoo​: Ideal for all hair types but especially fine hair, this volumizing dry shampoo absorbs excess sebum from the scalp after an intense workout and gives hair new life and shine, no water necessary. ($7; ulta.com)
  • e.l.f. Active Post-Workout Cleansing Body Wipes: Sensitive skin types benefit most from these premoistened body wipes, infused with hydrating and healing aloe vera. Use these to quickly cleanse your body and face, remove makeup, and give yourself a cooling, post-workout treatment. ($3; elfcosmetics.com)
