The Most Stylish Joggers of Winter 2017/2018

Keep your legs warm during your run.

Chances are that you don't want to stay inside during at-home exercises during the winter. The downside to this is having to run in the cold, which isn't exactly a fun ordeal. Thankfully, we've picked out our favorite joggers to make sure you stay warm and comfy while trying to beat your daily best.

Reflective Jogger by The North Face

Wear your style while you run—even if it’s in below freezing temps. Reflective pattern on pockets and knees helps keep you visible in low-light conditions, and fleece interior keeps joints warm. Sport a classic jogger with all the style upgrades. ($75, thenorthface.com)

Titan Wind Block Tight by Columbia

Block out the freezing wind with Columbia’s powerful yet breathable windproof tight. With higher tech to prevent chill better than other fleece products, Columbia’s OmniWind Block is more technically sound as conditions get tougher, just as you are. ($80, columbia.com)

 

Glazed Terry Motor Jogger by 2(X)IST

Moto details at the knees make these chic sweats look tougher than they feel, thanks to a soft terry fabric blend ($58, 2xist.com)

 

Merino 250 Base Layer by Smartwool

Merino wool is one of the warmest sweat-wicking fabrics for when temps drop. And this legging uses interlock knit to keep true to that test. You can wear this layer on its own, but the flatlock seams and midrise waist make it great beneath clothes, too. ($95, smartwool.com)

