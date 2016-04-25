wundervisuals / Getty

Motivational Quotes to Help You Reach Your Goals

Readers share their favorite inspiring quotes with our magazine staff for our back-page feature.

Reaching your fitness goals is a challenge no matter if the target is to lose 10lbs, shed 100lbs, get the six-pack of your dreams, or just feel healthier. In every journey, you will run into obstacles that threaten to derail your efforts. Overcoming those setbacks makes achieving your dreams feel that much sweeter in the end. If you start to feel discouraged, use these motivational quotes to push you along to the path of success. Every issue of Muscle & Fitness Hers features our MOTIVATION back page, with quotes readers sent in that they love and live by. Tag us on Instagram, #MFHersFit, with your favorite quote that keeps you motivated.

"If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you." -Annonymous, via @fitnesswithsylvia1  

Are you up for a challenge? Build a better butt by completing our squat challenge.

Motivational Quotes to Help You Reach Your Goals
Performance Quote

"Your performance is not limited by your physical abilities. It is your mind that sets a limit to your full potential." -@rawfigure

Learn about three motivation techniques that will keep you mentally tough enough to finish your workouts strong.

Positive Mentality Quote

"If you believe it is possible your thoughts will become your reality." -@amarieokon

See how visualization helped former UFC Bantamweight champ Miesha Tate win the championhip belt against Holly Holm.

Push your limits quote

"Nothing great comes from staying in your comfort zone." -@vinofit

Test your limits, and sign up for an obstacle course race. Then use our obstacle course training plan to make sure you're prepared to keep up with the competition.

Overcoming the Impossible Quote

"If you have discipline, drive, and determination...nothing is impossible." -Dana Linn Bailey @daydayknucks

Check out Dana Linn Bailey's total-body workout here.

Self Esteem Quote

"To be a great champion you must believe that you are the best. If you're not, pretend you are." - Muhammad Ali via @annaharrell

Try out UFC fighter Paige Vanzant's workout to channel your inner Muhammad Ali.

Success Quote

"Success happens outside your comfort zone." -Unknown via @three_strong

Step outside your comfort zone, and learn how to do a perfect Turkish Getup.

Discipline Quote

"We must all suffer one of two things: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret or disappointment." -Jim Rohn quote via Jelena Sommer (Facebook)

Don't let being short on time be the reason you didn't get to the gym. Squeeze in a workout with these quick but effective routines that can keep you from blowing off the gym.

Hard Work Quote

"Some people say, 'work smart, not hard'—we have to do both." -SCA sailer Sara Hastreiter @sarasailingusa

Get an inside look at the all female SCA team's training routine.

Champion Quote

"The vision of a champion is someone who is bent over, drenched in sweat, at the point of exhaustion when no one else is watching." -Anson Dorrance via @kirstin_rad

Channel your inner champion by doing two-time fitness Olympia champion Oksana Grishina's intense abs workout.

Plateau Quote

"There are no limits. There are only plateaus, and you must not stay there, you must go beyond them." -Bruce Lee @redlikecherry

Learn nine new ways to break through your fat-loss plateaus.

Perseverance Quote

"Winners are not people who never fail, but those who never quit." -@logansmamaa

Looking for more motivation? Check out these popular fitness hashtags.

Do It For You

"Make yourself proud." - @mrsherry

Decide to Succeed

"Every great accomplishment starts with a decision to try." - @dwarnock23.

Faith

"Between hope and victory lies faith." - @ifbbche

Never Fail

"You never fail until you quit trying." - @Hilarie8215

Persevere

"Hard work is a two-way street. You get exactly what you put in."
Anonymous

"Don't look back—you're not going that way."
—@sherrirlo

"It's a slow process, but quitting won't speed it up."
—Anonymous, via @soph.norman

"Its always seems impossible until it's done."
—@amouait

