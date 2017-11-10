Photos: 7 Must-have Items From the New Under Armour x Project Rock Women's Collection

Courtesy of Under Armour

Since the explosive release of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's first collection with Under Armour, fans have been patiently waiting for the opportunity to get their hands on some new gear. Well, the wait is over. "The Rock’s" new USDNA collection, inspired by the U.S. military and his love for the country, just dropped. And, as expected, there are plenty of pieces that we're in love with.

The line includes everything from gym-ready tops and bottoms to wear-anywhere hoodies, and even a duffle bag and backpack. The colorways and graphics on the athletic attire are totally badass, and the duffle and backpack are perfect for gym trips and weekenders alike.

Under Armour has integrated its new Threadbone tech—designed to be lighter, faster, and to seamlessly move with your body—into the gymwear pieces to keep you dry and comfortable through any workout.



Let’s do this. @UnderArmour’s most anticipated of 2017 is AVAILABLE NOW.



Our new #ProjectRock USDNA Collection for men and women.



Stay strong. Train hard. Enjoy your gear.https://t.co/vYtBQVsMjX pic.twitter.com/rXN9mMoaDR — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 9, 2017

Click through to take a look at some of our faves from The New Under Armour x Project Rock women's line, and check out the entire collection here.