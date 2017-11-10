Features

Photos: 7 Must-have Items From the New Under Armour x Project Rock Women's Collection

Check out the latest collaboration between activewear powerhouse Under Armour and Dwayne Johnson.

The Project Rock Collection

Since the explosive release of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's first collection with Under Armour, fans have been patiently waiting for the opportunity to get their hands on some new gear. Well, the wait is over. "The Rock’s" new USDNA collection, inspired by the U.S. military and his love for the country, just dropped. And, as expected, there are plenty of pieces that we're in love with. 

The line includes everything from gym-ready tops and bottoms to wear-anywhere hoodies, and even a duffle bag and backpack. The colorways and graphics on the athletic attire are totally badass, and the duffle and backpack are perfect for gym trips and weekenders alike. 

Under Armour has integrated its new Threadbone tech—designed to be lighter, faster, and to seamlessly move with your body—into the gymwear pieces to keep you dry and comfortable through any workout.


Click through to take a look at some of our faves from The New Under Armour x Project Rock women's line, and check out the entire collection here.

1. UA x Project Rock HeatGear® Ankle Legging

UA x Project Rock HeatGear® Ankle
Price: $54.99

Where to buy: ua.com

2. UA x Project Rock Bull Twist Back Graphic T-shirt

UA x Project Rock Bull Twist Back Graphic T-shirt
Price: $34.99

Where to buy: ua.com

3. UA x Project Rock Rock Motto Muscle Graphic T-shirt

UA x Project Rock Rock Motto Muscle Graphic T-shirt
Price: $39.99

Where to buy: ua.com

4. UA x Project Rock Women's Threadborne Fleece

UA x Project Rock Threadborne Fleece
Price: $69.99

Where to buy: ua.com

5. UA x Project Rock Rock Crossback Sports Bra

UA x Project Rock Rock Crossback
Price: $39.99

Where to buy: ua.com

6. UA x Project Rock Bull Swing Graphic Tank Top

UA x Project Rock Bull Swing Graphic Tank Top
Price: $49.99

Where to buy: ua.com

7. UA x Project Rock USDNA Range Duffle

Price: $159.99

Where to buy: ua.com

