What We're Wearing to the Gym This Month: February 2018

When most people think of February, they think of Valentine's Day. For a dedicated lady lifter like you, though, February is about either taking your New Year's resolutions to the next level or hitting your stride with the next phase of your training program.

As your fitness goals rise higher—(hitting a new PR or adding another pair of abs to your already chiseled midsection)—you need to make sure your workout gear can keep up.

So whether you have a Valentine or not, treat yourself to some of the flyest new athletic apparel and accessories this month—it's all editor-approved and guaranteed to give you that bump of motivation you need to keep pushing forward.