What We're Wearing to the Gym This Month: February 2018

This month, treat yourself to some of the best new workout clothing, accessories, and gear over which our editors are obsessing.

When most people think of February, they think of Valentine's Day. For a dedicated lady lifter like you, though, February is about either taking your New Year's resolutions to the next level or hitting your stride with the next phase of your training program.

As your fitness goals rise higher—(hitting a new PR or adding another pair of abs to your already chiseled midsection)—you need to make sure your workout gear can keep up.

So whether you have a Valentine or not, treat yourself to some of the flyest new athletic apparel and accessories this month—it's all editor-approved and guaranteed to give you that bump of motivation you need to keep pushing forward.

1. Walk on By Parka by Volcom

February is one of those awkward months. Depending upon where you live, the weather can be colder than the Arctic one moment and sweat-inducing the next. This sherpa-lined parka from Volcom can act as a warming outer layer to keep you cozy on a chilly winter day, or an easy throw-on when you need something for in-between work and the gym. The stylish leather trim, metal hardware, and convenient abundance of pockets make this ready-for-anything coat our February favorite. ($155, volcom.com)

2. Align Pant II 25" by Lululemon

To say that we're obsessed with the Align Pant from Lululemon would be an understatement. Luxuriously soft, lightweight, and with just the right amount of rise on your hip, we guarantee you're going to want to live in these after just one test run—just like we did. Made with a Naked Sensation Nulu fabric that's buttery smooth, sweat-wicking, and flexible, the Align Pant is well worth the investment. ($98, lululemon.com)

3. AIRism UV Cut Mesh Long-Sleeve T-Shirt by Uniqlo

Sure, we love fancy, flashy gear—but there's something to be said for good old-fashioned basics that are the staple of your workout wardrobe. Take this high-tech, yet simply styled long-sleeve from Uniqlo, for example: Made with special threads for less friction against the skin, AIRism comfort technology to keep your body feeling cool and sweat-free, and featuring UV Cut tech to protect you from the sun, this top was designed with your everyday routine in mind. And at just under $20, it's not only a great value, but also something you can purchase in multiples. ($19.90, uniqlo.com)

4. Hero Strong Bra by Reebok

Chic and supportive, the Hero Strong sports bra from Reebok is just what your boobs need to get through any high-intensity workout or lifting session. Thanks to a snug fit, racerback silhouette, and speedwick technology, this bra helps control both sway and bounce, while helping your body stay cool and dry. The breathable mesh panel also adds a bit of fashionable flair that makes trekking to the gym early in the morning just a little bit more exciting. ($55, reebok.com)

5. Hudson Scarf by The North Face

There's nothing worse than stepping out of the gym or a fitness class and, while dripping in sweat, being blasted with cold air. The best prevention? Layering. This soft and casual loop scarf from The North Face is one of the best additions we've made to our gym bag lately, thanks to its versatility and durability (it's designed to stand up to multiple machine washes). Bonus: You can also rock this stylish scarf at work or on a brisk evening out with friends. ($40, thenorthface.com)

6. Joey Casual Sneaker by Vionic

While you shouldn't expect to crush a CrossFit WOD or high-intensity circuit in these velvety soft, everyday kicks, you should expect to get tons of compliments while wearing them. Featuring a molded memory foam compound for maximum comfort, Orthaheel Technology for reducing common aches and foot pain, and an adjustable lacing system, you'll want to wear these sleek and modern sneakers everywhere—including on your way to the gym. ($129.95, vionicshoes.com)

7. Z.N.E. Reversible Hoodie by Adidas

Whether you're attacking a 10-mile run or five rounds of a brutal circuit, get your mind and body in the zone with this premium comfort Z.N.E. hoodie. This modern-looking sweatshirt is not only reversible, but also features a relaxed fit and laser-cut details for extra breathability and a boost of athletic style. ($100, adidas.com)

