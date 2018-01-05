Patrik Giardino / Getty

What We're Wearing to the Gym This Month: January 2018

Keep your fitness resolutions on track with this winter-ready, editor-approved apparel and gear.

New Year's resolutions—like dropping those last 10lbs or buiilding a competition-ready physique (abs and glutes included)—all sound great, until you actually have to get in the gym and put in the hard work. This becomes exponentially more difficult when the temperatures drop below freezing and there's enough snow on your doorstep to warrant staying inside until April.

But if there's one thing that motivates us to fit in a sweat session during these dreary months (aside from the prospect of forging a gloriously toned bikini body, of course), it's a new workout outfit. And when it comes to finding the right picks, we've done all of the legwork for you.

This editor-approved gear and apparel has got it all: It can stand up to your toughest workouts (yes, even these 13 brutal CrossFit WODs), it's winter-ready, and is most definitely Instagram-worthy.

1. Power 7/8 Mesh Leggings by Sweaty Betty

Sweaty Betty’s Power 7/8 Mesh Leggings have everything I demand from a training tight: They’re high-waisted, sweat-wicking, bum-sculpting, and super-stretchy without losing any shape. The oxblood and olive colorways are a welcomed departure from black, and they sport an eye-catching “wet look” (think: liquid metal). The back zippered pocket can store up to an iPhone 7 if you’re out on a run, but these are also suitable for boxing, barre, spin, HIIT, and the like. — Brittany Smith, senior associate editor ($135, sweatybetty.com)

2. ID Windbreaker by Adidas

Winter might be the season when most people pull out every neutral-colored piece of clothing they own to match the drab weather, but that's just straight-up boring. I'm really digging this multi-colored windbreaker by Adidas at the moment because if I'm going to brave below-zero temperatures to get to the gym, I want the world to see me. On top of a stand-out design, this relaxed-fitting jacket (perfect for layering) also has a back vent for breathability, a mesh-lined hood, and a drawcord-adjustable hem to help keep the wind chill at bay. Wear this over one or two layers on chilly outdoor runs or as you dash through the front door of your gym. — Erin Alexander, assistant editor ($75, adidas.com)

3. JLab Audio Epic 2 Wireless Sports Earbuds

If you haven't cut the cord yet, you're missing out. The JLab Audio Epic 2 Bluetooth Wireless Sport Earbuds will set you free by eliminating the cumbersome cords weighing down your workouts. With these buds in my ears and my phone strapped to my arm, I've found exercise-to-exercise transitioning to be seamless.

Some unique features that place these buds light years ahead of the competition: They're splash-proof, sweat-proof, and washable. The batteries also last a full 12 hours, and every time you power up, the device tells you how much battery life remains, so you know when to charge them up again. The sound quality is near flawless, and to top it all off, they're compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

Worried about spending a small fortune on a pair of headphones? These come with a lifetime warranty.— Jackie Friedman, digital photo editor ($100, jlabaudio.com)

4. Hero Power Sports Bra by Reebok

This lightweight yet ultra-supportive bra has easily become one of my favorites. With its minimal, mostly mesh back and perfectly modest molded cups, everything stays soundly in place, even while running or doing plyometric moves. And it’s even more breathable than it looks, thanks to mesh paneling on the inside of the bra. That being said, the real winner for me with this bra was that once the straps and band were adjusted, there was virtually no readjusting needed during my workouts. Honestly, that’s priceless. — Rose McNulty, assistant editor ($55, reebok.com)

5. Seamless Long Sleeve shirt by Asics

'Tis the season for layering, and this Seamless Long Sleeve shirt by Asics is my go-to for more than a few reasons. Made from a soft, chafe-free knit fabric that'll keep you warm and maximize sweat control, this long-sleeve is the ultimate combination of comfort, function, and (thanks to the black ombre design) style. Layer it over a sports bra for a tough sweat session in the gym or under a jacket for brisk outdoor runs. — E.A. ($60, asics.com)

