Meal prepping is a staple in any athlete’s routine, and though it usually only comes around once or twice a week it can be time-consuming. But it doesn’t have to be.

“Meal prep is all about the planning, and the part that usually takes the longest to get done is the protein,” notes Toby Amidor, author of The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook. By dedicating a little time to making the mains, you can quickly put together a variety of delicious dishes that will be ready whenever you want them.

Amidor’s recipes make creative use (and reuse!) of your main protein ingredients, so you can serve up a clean, healthy meal in just a few minutes.