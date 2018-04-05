eddieberman / Getty

Nutrition

5 Ways to Include Avocados in Your Diet

Think beyond the guac with innovative ways to serve up the creamy green fruit.

by
eddieberman / Getty
View Gallery (5)

Packed with heart-healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals, the avocado is a true nutritional superfood that deserves a place in your daily diet. You can swap avocado for mayo on a sandwich; mix it into tuna, chicken, or egg salad recipes; top salads with it; or even slice it into your morning bowl of oats.

Or you can try these creative dishes that may seem like dietary indulgences but are actually packed with powerful nutrients in every bite you take. Click through to check them out.

5 Ways to Include Avocados in Your Diet
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 5
close
1 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
1. Avocado Smoothie

Get the recipe here.

2 of 5
Nandita / Getty
2. Avocado Pesto

Get the recipe here.

3 of 5
Westend61 / Getty
3. Avocado Fries and Creamy Yogurt Dipping Sauce

Get the recipe here.

4 of 5
Alexandra Grablewski / Getty
4. Avocado "Nice" Cream

Get the recipe here.

5 of 5
Thorsten Kraska / Getty
5. Avocado Truffles

Get the recipe here.

Topics:
Comments