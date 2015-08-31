How to Build A Better Muscle-building Trail Mix

The foundation of any good trail mix starts with nuts. Nuts are jam-packed with protein and healthy monounsaturated and omega-3 fats, but don’t overdo it because they’re loaded with calories. So choose to stick to about a half-ounce of nuts per serving of trail mix.

For low-calorie nuts, choose almonds, cashews, or pistachios. Yet, if calories aren’t your concern, feel free to add macadamias or pecans—nuts highest in calories. Walnuts have more heart-healthy omega-3s and free radical-scavenging antioxidants than any other nut, making them the nut of choice for a superfood trail mix. Almonds, on the other hand, contain the most fiber per serving.

Whatever nut you choose, be sure to look for those that are unsalted, lightly salted and raw, or dry-roasted as opposed to those that are fully salted and roasted in hydrogenated or soybean oils. If you buy raw nuts you can dry roast them in the oven at 350˚ for about 10 minutes, until they’re lightly browned and fragrant.