How to Prevent Mid-Workout Hunger Pangs

THE QUESTION

I always get hungry during my workouts. What’s the best way to keep my stomach from growling?

THE ANSWER

It's not comfortable when hunger pangs get in the way of a workout, but perhaps it’s your eating habits that need to change and not your exercise routine,” says Bonnie Taub-Dix, R.D.N., creatorof betterthandieting.com and author of Read It Before You Eat It.

What you eat plays a crucial role in ensuring you have a good workout. “Food provides fuel to give you strength, so it’s important to make sure you eat wisely before you hit the gym,” Taub-Dix says. Have a small snack of about 150 calories about a half-hour before exercise, with a combo of carbs, protein, and healthy fat. Think: almond butter on a slice of whole-grain bread, a small piece of cheese with whole-grain crackers, or a Greek yogurt sprinkled with whole-grain cereal. And make sure you’re drinking plenty of water to prevent dehydration and to help you feel more satiated.