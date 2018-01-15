Nutrition
Italian Kale and Beef Salad
When lean protein and veggies meet, you've got the perfect meal in minutes.
Steak and salad are a perfect combination, especially when you blend fresh kale and tender filet mignon. Top with pecorino Romano cheese for a finishing touch.
You'll need
- 1 lb filet mignon
- 1 lb kale greens, cut into 2" pieces
- 1⁄2 cup olive oil mayonnaise
- 1⁄4 cup water
- 11⁄2 tsp red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp garlic, crushed
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tsp anchovy paste
- Pinch white pepper
- 2 pinches black pepper
- Pinch sea salt
- 4 Tbsp pecorino Romano cheese (optional)
Directions
1. Grill filet mignon to your desired doneness, and set aside.
2. Discard kale leaves that aren't tender, and place remaining kale in a large mixing bowl.
3. In a blender or small food processor, add mayonnaise, water, and vinegar. Slowly blend in garlic, lemon juice, anchovy paste, pepper, and salt until dressing appears thick and dense.
4. Spoon dressing onto kale, and mix gently.
5. Place kale on serving dishes, then slice filet mignon to 1⁄4" thickness and place on top of kale, adding pecorino Romano (optional) for enhanced flavor.