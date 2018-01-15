Italian Kale and Beef Salad

Directions

1. Grill filet mignon to your desired doneness, and set aside.

2. Discard kale leaves that aren't tender, and place remaining kale in a large mixing bowl.

3. In a blender or small food processor, add mayonnaise, water, and vinegar. Slowly blend in garlic, lemon juice, anchovy paste, pepper, and salt until dressing appears thick and dense.

4. Spoon dressing onto kale, and mix gently.

5. Place kale on serving dishes, then slice filet mignon to 1⁄4" thickness and place on top of kale, adding pecorino Romano (optional) for enhanced flavor.