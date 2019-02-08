16 Greatest Physiques of All Time
India Paulino may stand only 5’2″, but she casts a long shadow as a top IFBB Professional League bikini competitor. Her secret to staying in peak form? “I’m always on a plan, even if I’m not competing,” says Paulino. “I go to the gym every day. I’m dedicated to both my fitness and my diet.” Steal some of her fat-loss secrets to reach your own better-body goals.
Paulino may be a regular at the gym, but she’s constantly mixing up her workouts. Her favorite go-to fat blaster? A combo of weights and plyometrics that keeps her heart rate soaring while working all of her major muscle groups (see “Amp Up Your Fat Loss,” below). For longer cardio, she sticks with intervals using several different machines, such as 30 minutes on the stairclimber (one-minute intervals with a 20-second recovery) followed by a similar routine on a stationary bike or treadmill.