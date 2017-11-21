Red-wine-braised Red Cabbage

Directions

1. Place cabbage in a large bowl and season generously, massaging salt into cabbage.

2. Add oil and thyme to a Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot; set over medium heat. When oil is hot and you can smell the thyme, add in cabbage. Cook until wilted, about 5 minutes.

3. Add wine, vinegar, and honey, partially cover the pot, and turn the heat to medium-low. Cook until cabbage is tender and almost all of the liquid is reduced, 25–30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove thyme sprigs before serving.