Red-wine-braised Red Cabbage Servings: 4
Prep time: 5 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- 2 lb purple cabbage, quartered, cored, and thinly sliced
- Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 sprigs thyme, tied together with butcher’s twine
- 1 1/4 cup dry red wine
- 3/4 cup red-wine vinegar
- 1 Tbsp raw honey
Directions
1. Place cabbage in a large bowl and season generously, massaging salt into cabbage.
2. Add oil and thyme to a Dutch oven or heavy-bottomed pot; set over medium heat. When oil is hot and you can smell the thyme, add in cabbage. Cook until wilted, about 5 minutes.
3. Add wine, vinegar, and honey, partially cover the pot, and turn the heat to medium-low. Cook until cabbage is tender and almost all of the liquid is reduced, 25–30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove thyme sprigs before serving.