Nutrition
Roasted Cauliflower Pilaf
Integrate mixed nuts and mushrooms into this pilaf to diversify your cauliflower.
Try this recipe and several other healthy holiday recipes.
Roasted Cauliflower Pilaf Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 | Cook time: 30
You'll need
- ¼ cup pine nuts
- ¼ cup walnuts
- 1 head of cauliflower, florets only
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 yellow onion, finely diced
- 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 3 large dried shiitake mushrooms, reconstituted according to package directions, stems removed, and finely chopped
- ½ cup low-sodium chicken stock
- 1 Tbsp chopped parsley
- 1 Tbsp chopped dried sour cherries (optional)
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 425°. Toast nuts over medium heat, stirring frequently until golden brown and fragrant. Chop and set aside.
2. Chop cauliflower in a food processor, breaking into rice-size pieces. Toss in a large bowl with 1 Tbsp of oil; season with salt and pepper. Spread evenly onto a sheet tray coated with cooking spray and roast until lightly golden.
3. Meanwhile, sauté onion over medium heat with 1 Tbsp of oil. Season with salt and pepper and cook until caramelized, 20–25 minutes. Add garlic and mushrooms; cook for 5 minutes. Add stock. Let stock reduce, then remove from heat.
4. Mix cauliflower with onion mixture and nuts. Top with parsley and cherries.