Roasted Cauliflower Pilaf

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°. Toast nuts over medium heat, stirring frequently until golden brown and fragrant. Chop and set aside.

2. Chop cauliflower in a food processor, breaking into rice-size pieces. Toss in a large bowl with 1 Tbsp of oil; season with salt and pepper. Spread evenly onto a sheet tray coated with cooking spray and roast until lightly golden.

3. Meanwhile, sauté onion over medium heat with 1 Tbsp of oil. Season with salt and pepper and cook until caramelized, 20–25 minutes. Add garlic and mushrooms; cook for 5 minutes. Add stock. Let stock reduce, then remove from heat.

4. Mix cauliflower with onion mixture and nuts. Top with parsley and cherries.