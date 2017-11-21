Nutrition

Roasted Cauliflower Pilaf

Integrate mixed nuts and mushrooms into this pilaf to diversify your cauliflower.

Cauliflower Pilaf
Calories 183
Protein 5g
Fat 11g
Carbs 14g
Fiber 4g
Try this recipe and several other healthy holiday recipes.

Roasted Cauliflower Pilaf Servings: 4
Prep time: 10   |   Cook time: 30
You'll need
  • ¼ cup pine nuts
  • ¼ cup walnuts
  • 1 head of cauliflower, florets only
  • 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • Salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • 1 yellow onion, finely diced
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely minced
  • 3 large dried shiitake mushrooms, reconstituted according to package directions, stems removed, and finely chopped
  • ½ cup low-sodium chicken stock
  • 1 Tbsp chopped parsley
  • 1 Tbsp chopped dried sour cherries (optional)
Directions 
1. Preheat oven to 425°. Toast nuts over medium heat, stirring frequently until golden brown and fragrant. Chop and set aside.
2. Chop cauliflower in a food processor, breaking into rice-size pieces. Toss in a large bowl with 1 Tbsp of oil; season with salt and pepper. Spread evenly onto a sheet tray coated with cooking spray and roast until lightly golden.
3. Meanwhile, sauté onion over medium heat with 1 Tbsp of oil. Season with salt and pepper and cook until caramelized, 20–25 minutes. Add garlic and mushrooms; cook for 5 minutes. Add stock. Let stock reduce, then remove from heat.
4. Mix cauliflower with onion mixture and nuts. Top with parsley and cherries.
