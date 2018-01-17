Nutrition
Rosemary-mustard Pork Tenderloin
This multi-functional recipe can be used in an array of dishes.
This savory and delicious pork tenderloin recipe is great both as the star of your meal or as a protein base in an array of other dishes. Try chopping it up and adding it to brown rice and beans or a chili.
Rosemary-mustard Pork Tenderloin Servings: 6
You'll need
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp coarsely chopped fresh rosemary
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper
- 1½ lbs boneless pork tenderloin, fat trimmed
- Cooking spray
You can also cube it and add to a broth-based soup with sliced vegetables like carrots. Other options include making a panini, serving with wild rice and a side of sautéd cauliflower or kale, or slicing and adding to whole-grain pasta with veggies. Any way you decide to serve it up, this recipe is sure to be a pleaser.
Directions
1. In a medium-size bowl, whisk together oil, Dijon, shallot, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Add pork and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
2. Heat oven to 400°F. Coat a shallow baking pan with cooking spray. Transfer pork to pan; discard marinade. Cook pork until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the loin reads 145°F, about 55 minutes. Let pork rest for 10 minutes before slicing.