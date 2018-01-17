This savory and delicious pork tenderloin recipe is great both as the star of your meal or as a protein base in an array of other dishes. Try chopping it up and adding it to brown rice and beans or a chili.

Rosemary-mustard Pork Tenderloin Servings: 6

You'll need ¼ cup olive oil

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 tbsp coarsely chopped fresh rosemary

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper

1½ lbs boneless pork tenderloin, fat trimmed

Cooking spray

You can also cube it and add to a broth-based soup with sliced vegetables like carrots. Other options include making a panini, serving with wild rice and a side of sautéd cauliflower or kale, or slicing and adding to whole-grain pasta with veggies. Any way you decide to serve it up, this recipe is sure to be a pleaser.