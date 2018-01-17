Nutrition

Rosemary-mustard Pork Tenderloin

This multi-functional recipe can be used in an array of dishes.

Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine
Calories 190
Protein 23g
Fat 10g
Carbs 1g
Moya McAllister / M+F Magazine

This savory and delicious pork tenderloin recipe is great both as the star of your meal or as a protein base in an array of other dishes. Try chopping it up and adding it to brown rice and beans or a chili.

Rosemary-mustard Pork Tenderloin Servings: 6
You'll need
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp coarsely chopped fresh rosemary
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp fresh ground black pepper
  • 1½ lbs boneless pork tenderloin, fat trimmed
  • Cooking spray

You can also cube it and add to a broth-based soup with sliced vegetables like carrots. Other options include making a panini, serving with wild rice and a side of sautéd cauliflower or kale, or slicing and adding to whole-grain pasta with veggies. Any way you decide to serve it up, this recipe is sure to be a pleaser. 

Directions 
1. In a medium-size bowl, whisk together oil, Dijon, shallot, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Add pork and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
2. Heat oven to 400°F. Coat a shallow baking pan with cooking spray. Transfer pork to pan; discard marinade. Cook pork until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the loin reads 145°F, about 55 minutes. Let pork rest for 10 minutes before slicing.
