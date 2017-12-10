Sponsored Content

In the world of fitness and nutrition, it’s difficult to avoid the appearance bias. After all, at its core is a pursuit of an objectively better self, be it internal or external. Many who struggle with weight and exercise are reminded of how they were bullied, or believe they’re powerless to change their lifestyle or give up before even attempting to take on a new lifestyle. And while fitness isn’t the nucleus of everything Shalom Blac does, her struggle to discover the motivation after suffering a trauma is all-too-relatable.

Watch her incredible transformation from burn victim to discovering unknown inner strength by embracing her appearance. Shalom has created a following around her insane makeup talents, and she’s someone you should definitely let inspire you today.

Burn Victim Turned Makeup Guru – TRANSFORMATION Shalom Blac Fanpage was burned with hot oil as a young child. After years of bullying because of her scars, Shalom learned to embrace them & begin her career as a makeup artist.**SHARE to inspire** Posted by Quest Nutrition on Tuesday, December 5, 2017

This sponsored content was supplied by our friends at The Bloq. For more articles like this CLICK HERE.