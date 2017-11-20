Spice-roasted Chicken & Ranch Brussels Sprouts

Directions

1. FOR CHICKEN:

2. Preheat oven to 375°. Mix together sumac, seasoning, and garlic powder. Using kitchen shears or a knife, cut out backbone of chicken, then turn chicken over and press down on the middle of the breasts so the meat lies flat.

3. Season each side of the chicken with half of the rub, plus salt and pepper. Place onto a rimmed baking sheet, tucking tips back and under the wings. Pour stock onto a sheet tray and place in oven; setting a thermometer for 160°.

4. Remove thermometer and set oven to broil to brown the skin (3–4 minutes). Once browned, remove chicken and let it rest for 20 minutes.

5. FOR BRUSSELS SPROUTS:

6. Mix together buttermilk, mayonnaise, and seasoning. Cover, and set aside.

7. Preheat oven to 400°. Toss sprouts with oil, salt, and pepper. Place sprouts in a single layer on a sheet tray and roast for 25–30 minutes, stirring halfway through.

8. Toss sprouts with half the dressing, plate, and drizzle remaining dressing on top. Sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.