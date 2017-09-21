Sponsored Content

MacKenzie Walker was 223 pounds at 13 years old. At such a young age she resigned herself to thinking nothing would ever change – that she’d be overweight her entire life. During a dark time she received a wakeup call when her father underwent gastric bypass surgery. Through finding a renewed sense of self, MacKenzie hit the gym, changed her diet and shed over 100 pounds. But her journey was far from over – watch the video below to get the whole story.

TRANSFORMATION: Teenager's Incredible 100+ Pound Weight Loss MacKenzie Walker started her incredible weight loss journey at only 13 years old. By 16, she lost over 100 pounds and, along the way, gained a new sense of confidence and a new outlook on life.**SHARE if this inspires you**#TransformationTuesday Posted by Quest Nutrition on Tuesday, June 6, 2017

