For years, Brittany struggled with anorexia. So much so that at her lightest she was down to a ghostly 56 pounds. Near death, she was checked into the hospital and received the help she needed. For a while things were going great, but once she hit a healthy weight, she kept going. Overeating and the fears of falling into the past took hold and a year after being treated for anorexia, Brittany checked into a camp for overweight people.

After years of struggle, Brittany found balance, wrote a book and now volunteers to help others who are experiencing similar struggles. Watch her incredible transformation below, and if you want to know her whole story, check out her book here.

TRANSFORMATION: Brittany’s INCREDIBLE Battle with Eating Disor… Brittany Burgunder struggled for years with eating disorders. Going from 56 lbs. to 221 lbs., but now she has finally found a balance. She's committed to inspiring others through sharing her story.**SHARE to inspire** Posted by Quest Nutrition on Tuesday, August 22, 2017

