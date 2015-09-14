These moves will target your midsection from all angles and help strengthen your core while you're at it.
3 Must-Try Moves For Killer Abs
1 of 3
1. Pullup Bar Hanging Leg Raise
Contributor: IFBB Bikini Pro Ashley Kaltwasser
Why it's a hit: "This move works your entire midsection as well as your back. Plus, it helps improve grip strength since you're fully hanging from the bar."
Grasp a pullup bar and hang with your arms and legs fully extended, feet off the floor.
Contract your abs and raise both of your legs toward the bar, keeping them as straight as possible.
Slowly lower your legs back to the start position and repeat the move.
Quick Tip: "Don't swing your body as you raise and lower your feet toward the bar. Think of this as a slow, controlled movement."
2. Double Crunch
Contributor: Fitness Model Kathleen Tesori
Why it's a Hit: "The double crunch works both the lower and upper abdominal muscles at the same time. Working the core helps to improve posture and keep your waistline looking tight."
Lie face-up on the floor with your legs fully extended.
Place your hands behind your head with your fingertips touching and your elbows out to the sides.
Bend your knees slightly and raise your legs about six inches off the floor. This is the start position.
Slowly curl your upper body off the floor, lifting your shoulder blades as you raise your chest and shoulders toward the ceiling.
Simultaneously bring your knees toward your torso to meet your elbows; hold briefly.
Slowly return to the start position, keeping your feet off the floor.
Quick Tip: "To make this move more challenging, try placing a medicine ball between your legs as your complete the double crunch."
3. Wall Plank
Contributor: IFBB Fitness Pro Vanda Hadarean
Why it's a Hit: "Planks are one of the best exercises to strengthen your entire core, which ultimately helps generate more power in every other exercise you do. In addition to this move, I also like to do a series of planks, rotating from front to side and back to front, which fully engages all of the core muscles."
Face away from wall in a pushup position with your feet up against the wall.
Slowly walk your feet up wall until your body is parallel to the floor.
Hold position for a one-count, then walk your feet back to floor. That's one rep.
Quick Tip: "Don't let your lower back sag as you come into plank—keep your abs tight and your feet, back, and head in one straight line."