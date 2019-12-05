Ian Spanier / M+F Magazine

5 Explosive Moves for an Effective Warmup

Use these five explosive moves to prime your CNS to enhance your workouts.

It’s common knowledge that a light jog on the treadmill and a dynamic warmup are must-dos before any training session. But a lesser-known piece to the pre-training puzzle that you’re probably missing is CNS priming.

Short for “central nervous system,” your CNS is your body’s control center. It acts as the middleman between your brain and your muscles. For example: Let’s say you’re about to do a back squat—your feet are in place, your hands are gripping the bar, and you’re ready to drop down. To initiate any of these actions, your brain shoots off a signal to your CNS, which orders your muscles and joints to react accordingly.

Like your muscles—which can underperform if they’re not well rested or you didn’t warm up properly—your CNS can be fatigued. As a result, you’ll feel tired and slow, and your favorite moves may start to feel like a drag, according to Andrew Triana, a trainer to elite-level Strongman competitors and the co-owner of the Performance Vibe (theperformancevibe.com), a fitness community that offers nutrition and performance coaching.

“Luckily, we have the power to prepare our CNS to train,” Triana says. “When your CNS is excited, or primed, you feel you can flex hard and focus deeply. Imagine it as paving the way for your middleman to hit less traffic and make all the green lights on the way from your brain to the muscular contraction.”

To achieve this, Triana recommends performing any of the plyometric moves, or primers. They’ll wake up your CNS without burning you out to get you ready for more effective lifts.

As a bonus: Science also shows that including plyometric moves can make you more powerful. One study, published in the Journal of Applied Sport Science Research, found that a program that combines both plyometrics and weight training was far more effective for increasing hip-and thigh-power output compared with just a weight or plyo program. Go figure.

Primers Explained 

Start out by performing just one or two of the moves you see here before a training session, and be sure to keep track of how many reps it takes for you to feel “turned on.”

“When you’re ready to go, it’s very noticeable,” Triana says. “You’ll be sweating slightly, you’ll feel mentally in the zone, the reps will feel easier, and you should feel lighter and more nimble.” All five of these moves are similar in terms of how they prime you to lift, so feel free to pick a few favorites and stick with them or cycle through them. “Think of them as tools to have in your toolbox,” Triana adds.

How to do Primers 

Do them before your typical warmup and mobility work.

Before each rep, take a deep breath. Make sure you’re focused before initiating the movement.

Adhere to the set prescription listed for each move. For reps, don’t exceed four per set. Each rep should feel better than the last. However, if you’re doing these on a nonlifting or easy day, you can go two to three reps past when you feel “awake” to help increase your power output.

Use a light weight. “My World’s Strongest Man competitors use between eight-and 12-pound medicine balls for these,” Triana says. “So pick a light weight, between four and eight pounds, and be as explosive as possible. Speed is king.”

Rest 45 to 90 seconds between sets if you perform one or two reps; rest two minutes between sets for any number of reps beyond that.

1. Reactive Scoop Toss

Sets: 3 to 6 per side

How: You’ll want a ball that bounces back for this primer. Set up about a foot from a wall, facing perpendicular to it and holding the ball at hip level. Swing it back and then, keeping the arc of the ball at hip level, rotate your trunk and release it forward. Let the ball bounce back and then fluidly begin the next rep.

Triana says: “Aim for repeatability first, then force production. Also, squeeze the hell out of the ball to better activate your arms.”

2. (Double or Single) Chest-pass Broad Jump

Sets: 6 to 15

How: Stand tall with your toes pointing forward, holding a medicine ball at sternum level. Load your hips by driving them back, as if you were performing a deadlift, and then drive them forward to propel yourself off the balls of your feet. (You can choose to jump once or twice.) Follow through with your arms and let the ball go. The goal is to generate force from the legs and transfer it into your arms.

Triana says: “Gaze into the distance and aim to toss the ball in a straight line.”

3. Rotational Slam

Sets: 4 to 8

How: Cup both of your hands closely together around the bottom of a medicine ball. If slamming to the right, start with the ball loaded on your right hip. Then forcefully rotate your trunk, pushing and pivoting off your right foot, to bring the ball up and around the left side of your body until you slam the ball to the right of your body. If you’re performing multiple reps, then catch the ball and immediately begin the next rep.

Triana says: “The key for this one is to perform the move as violently as possible and to exaggerate the range of motion as you twist with your upper body. For a smooth finish, be sure to look at where you want the ball to land.”

4. Step to Scoop Toss

Sets: 3 to 6 per side 

How: Hold a medicine ball at hip level. Brace your core and take a belly breath. Take a lateral step, crossing your back leg behind your front leg. Once your front foot is planted, rotate your torso, bringing the ball across your hips, until your arms are fully extended. Release the medicine ball, scooping the ball up from hip level, and send it soaring in a straight line.

Triana says: “Step slowly and load your back leg like a slingshot, then twist and throw the ball violently. Also, be sure to keep your hands soft on the ball. This lets you better transfer force from your trunk, as your arms aren’t as stiff.”

5. Drop Vertical Jump

Sets: 5 to 10

How: Stand on a six-to-12-inch box. Step off the box with one foot, and when your second foot touches the floor, immediately swing your arms up and jump as high as you can. You should land with both arms reaching forward and your body stable. Also, at no point should your hips dip lower than a quarter-squat. 

Triana says: “Drop off the box like dead weight. Then explode quickly and with intent, and be sure to use your arms to help you rebound and jump faster.”

