If you are looking for a fresh workout for strengthening and sculpting your upper body, this stimulating workout from Kim French is a great choice for chasing gains. French, a certified personal trainer and hugely popular social media figure, recently took to Instagram to share a session that is simple to try, but seriously challenging to complete.

“Training is never a chore when you actually enjoy what you’re doing,” wrote the coach, encouraging her 1.7 million IG followers to follow suit. In this workout, French will move you away from being purely focused on the free weights section, instead taking you on a tour of your gym floor to keep this upper body session varied. Here’s how to try it for yourself:

Kim French’s Upper-Body Workout For Back and Biceps

Smith Machine Single-arm Row: 3 Sets, 10 Reps (each arm)

Seated Cable Face Pull: 4 Sets, 12 Reps

Kneeling Cable Single-arm Crucifix Curl: 3 Sets, 10 Reps (each arm)

Landmine Bent-over Row: 4 Sets, 12 Reps

Dumbbell Lateral Curl (Dropset): 3 Sets, 3 Reps

The Kim French Upper-Body Workout Breakdown

In what will be a new addition to many people’s back and biceps workout, French begins with the Smith machine single-arm row. This differs from the dumbbell row in that the load follows a vertical track and won’t require the arms to adjust in order to maintain form. Instead, you’ll target the lats undistracted as you also shape your shoulders, core, and lower back.

Once again utilizing a smooth trajectory, French follows up with seated cable face pulls in order to train her shoulders and trapezius. “What’s the difference between sitting during a face pull and standing?” asked one of her followers. “Seated will help target the muscles more as it takes out the momentum used from your body when standing,” responded the coach. “Both are great but I do prefer to do them seated and feel it much more.”

To perform the single arm crucifix curl variation, French kneels side-on to the cable machine and uses the stirrup attachment to curl the weight towards the side of her head. Practicing a slow and controlled motion for time under tension, the personal trainer taxes her biceps for a proper pump. The crucifix position enhances the long head of the biceps brachii due to the deep stretch that it enables, boosting muscle activation.

Next up is the landmine bent-over row for an all-over back workout. Primarily, this exercise works the lats and shoulders, but you’ll also be building strength in the lower back. Plus, your biceps, core, hamstrings, and glutes will all come in to play as you lift and support yourself while in a bent over stance. Notice that French is lifting the barbell via a narrow grip (also known as V-handle) cable attachment. This modification is more comfortable for some lifters because it puts the wrists in a neutral position. It also allows most people to move heavier loads. With the elbows closer to the body, lat engagement is also increased here.

French’s finisher will make sure that after your tour of the gym, you’ll be leaving everything on the mat. Grab three pairs of dumbbells, descending in weight, and perform three drop sets of lateral curls with three reps per set. Go as heavy as you can, aiming for failure or close to failure on completion. “Great routine,” commented one motivated follower. “Woo, can’t wait for this one,” enthused another.

Next time you want to shake up your regular back and biceps workout, be sure to give this stimulating session a try!

