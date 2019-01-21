5 Stretching Tips From Women's Physique Competitor Daniely Castilho

“Muscle bound” used to be a synonym for “stiff,” but we’ve come a long way from such nonsense. Just look at Daniely “Dany” Castilho—the 34-year-old IFBB Pro League women’s physique competitor who won the 2017 Arnold Classic and took third at the 2018 Olympia.

The 5'4", 160-pound Brazilian native has incorporated flexibility training to keep her injury-free, while adding the lean mass needed to help her stay atop the ever-competitive physique division. Here are her five key tips to ensure “muscle bound” remains nothing more than a myth.