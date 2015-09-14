6 Moves to Tone and Tighten Your Upper Body

Whether you’re traveling for work or vacationing on a secluded beach, there are times when you simply can’t get to a gym. However, there may be no more effective, efficient, and convenient way to achieve a complete upper-body blast than doing several sets of pushups. From arms to shoulders, back to core, IFBB bikini pro Véronique Morin demonstrates six variations of the traditional pushup that work a surprising variety of muscle groups—with minimal or no equipment—to give you the sculpted upper body of your dreams.