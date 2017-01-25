Jay Sullivan

Workouts

9 Yoga Moves to Get Shredded

Add these power poses to your yoga flow to burn serious calories and kick some asana.

by
Jay Sullivan

Yoga offers a chance to zero in on your body’s intrinsic need to slow down and move more harmoniously. But these days, even your yoga practice may need to multitask between calming the mind and building strength.

That is exactly why yoga instructor and author of 21-Day Yoga Body, Sadie Nardini, created Yoga Shred. This mix of power moves and release poses, pulled from Nardini’s new Shred program, will wake up both larger and stabilizing muscle groups alike. So, while you find your center, you also tap your greatest strengths. Do this sequence in order, or pick your favorite moves from here to add to your regular routine.

Trainer: Sadie Nardini, Core Strength Vinyasa Yoga, Founder; 21-Day Yoga Body, author

Website: sadienardini.com

Model: Alexandra Ellis, C.P.T., Alex Ellis Fitness founder; City Row instructor, Equinox trainer. Favorite quote: “There’s nothing more gratifying than breaking a sweat and knowing you’re becoming a fitter, stronger, healthier, and happier you.”

1 of 5
Jay Sullivan
Fists of Fire Chair & Twists Of Fire Chair

Fists of Fire Chair

Works: Core, Posterior Chain, Cardio

  • Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Bend your knees and raise your arms up until biceps are next to ears. Come into Chair pose, like sitting into an invisible chair in the air. Make sure you slide your hips and knees back so you’re firmly on your feet and not pressuring your knees. Draw your low belly in and up so you don’t over curve your low back. Inhale (Left).
  • Exhale and jump into the air as you draw fists down by your hips (Right). Land softly in Chair pose, arms up, hips back, knees forward over toes.
  • Continue for one minute.

Twists Of Fire Chair

(Not Shown)

Works: Core, Posterior Chain

  • Begin in the same position as the Fists of Fire Chair pose, feet hip width, hips back as if sitting in a chair, raising arms until they are in line with your torso. Inhale.
  • As you exhale, bring palms together into prayer position, elbows down and out as you twist torso to the left, until right elbow rests on outside of your left thigh, staying in squat.
  • Inhale and return torso to top of Chair pose while remaining in squat. Perform twist to right; continue for one minute.
2 of 5
Jay Sullivan
Forward Fold Waves, Fists Of Fire Lunge, Temple Pose

Forward Fold Waves 

WORKS: BACK, DETOX 

  • Stand with feet hip-distance apart. Bend your knees and fold forward over your thighs. Let your hands relax to the floor; since your heart rate will be high, keep moving. Straighten your legs just until you feel a stretch down the back of your legs. Don’t overdo it. While folding forward, sway your torso from side to side. Lean into one foot (Left) and then the other (Right). Continue for one minute.

Temple Pose

(Not Shown)

Works: Glutes, Inner Thighs, Quads

  • Stand with feet wider than shoulder width in a sumo squat stance, toes turned out slightly, arms straight out to sides (hold light weights for an extra challenge).
  • Bring left foot next to right as you exhale and bring hands into prayer pose (or weights together), staying low in squat.
  • Step back to sumo with arms out, then repeat to other side. Continue for one minute.

Fists Of Fire Lunge

(Not Shown)

Works: Glutes, Quads, Arms, Cardio

  • Stand with right foot forward about four feet in front of your left, hips facing forward. Right foot should be flat and left should have your weight only on the ball of the foot.
  • Inhale and raise arms up toward ceiling. As you exhale, bend your front knee into a lunge while back knee also bends 90 degrees. Bring arms down as hands form fists and elbows push behind you until arms are bent 90 degrees.
  • Continue stretching up as you inhale and then lowering into a lunge while exhaling, for one minute.
  • Switch sides and repeat for one minute.
3 of 5
Jay Sullivan
Down Dog to Down Dog Splits

Works: Shoulders, Triceps, Core, Glutes, Quads, Hamstrings; Inversion

Down Dog

  • Plant your hands on the floor shoulder distance apart. Walk your feet back into Downward Dog until your body is in an upside-down V shape. Pull your chest and belly up enough so you’re not hanging out in your lower back or shoulder joints. Press all 10 fingertips into the floor and stretch your heels toward the floor, even if they don’t touch (Left).

Down Dog Splits 

  • Lift your right leg into the air. Turn your toes to face the floor, not out to the right. Breathe here for 5-10 breaths (Right). (If you need a break here, bring your knees to the floor, sit up on your shins with feet pointed and breathe.)
  • Return to Down Dog and repeat the Splits on your left side with your left leg in the air.
4 of 5
Jay Sullivan
Plank Pose to Diable Pose & Ninja Lunge

Plank Pose

  • From your last Dog pose, straighten your body out into Plank pose, or the top of a pushup. Keep hands under your shoulders and feet back enough so your whole body forms a straight line from crown of head to heels. Pull in front belly so you’re not sagging in your lower back or shoulders.
  • Hold Plank for up to one minute (Top).
  • Rest in between if you need to.

Diablo Pose

  • In Plank pose, turn heels to the left (Bottom), and right, maintaining the lift of your front spine. Continue for one minute.

Ninja Lunge

(Not Shown)

Works: Core, Glutes, Hip Flexors

  • Stand with feet about three to four feet wide, legs straight, and hands on top of thighs. Inhale and bend right knee into a lunge, keeping chest up as much as possible.
  • Exhale and return to center and immediately repeat lunge to left; continue for one minute.
5 of 5
Jay Sullivan
Goddess Twist Goddess, Resting Goddess Pose

Goddess Twist to Resting Goddess Pose

Works: Core Goddess Twists

  • Come onto your back. Bend your knees and touch your feet together so legs form a diamond on the floor in Goddess pose. Open your arms out to sides on the floor in a T shape, and bring knees together to the left and right for an easy twist.
  • Hold each side of your twist for 5–10 slow, deep breaths.

Resting Goddess Pose

(Not Shown)

  • Return to Goddess pose with knees open out to sides and feet together and place one hand on your chest, and one on your belly. Breathe into both spaces and send yourself new energy, new strength, and new freedom now. Namaste!
Topics:
Comments