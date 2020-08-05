18 of the Most Jacked Women on Instagram
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Here's what has changed, and what has been learned.Read article
These training vets take "old man strength" to another level, and they have some wisdom to share.Read article
Being an elite athlete is a difficult enough job, but IFBB Pro League Bikini competitor Camile Periat stacks it with being a mom and businesswoman. Periat has competed in three Bikini Olympias so far and has already qualified for the 2020 show, so she’s working toward bringing her best physique home December.
Periat recently took over the Olympia’s Instagram page, and she shared some solid diet tips plus a workout routine guaranteed to torch your glutes. She pre-recorded her workout the day before in light of the anticipated temporary closure of her gym, Santa Cruz Power Fitness, due to Covid-19. At the time, they were in the process off building a 4,000-square-foot gym space right outside for members to come to later in the week.
Before and after her workout during the takeover, Periat shared some insight into her diet. She supplements with non-stimulant fat burners ahead of her morning fasted cardio session, and keeps it clean throughout the day. Although her daughter Lola doesn’t eat like a competitor — and gets lasagna instead on this particular day — Periat balances mom and businesswoman life with healthy eating by meal prepping staples like shredded chicken and rice.
When it came to her workout, Periat and trainer Justin McCarthy treated fans to a solid glute workout. Follow the routine below or watch them work through it here in the Olympia’s Instagram story highlights.
Finish the workout with 30 minutes of walking.
Follow the Olympia on Instagram at @mrolympiallc for the rest of Periat’s takeover and for more athlete coverage. Buy tickets to the 2020 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend HERE.