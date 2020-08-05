Being an elite athlete is a difficult enough job, but IFBB Pro League Bikini competitor Camile Periat stacks it with being a mom and businesswoman. Periat has competed in three Bikini Olympias so far and has already qualified for the 2020 show, so she’s working toward bringing her best physique home December.

Periat recently took over the Olympia’s Instagram page, and she shared some solid diet tips plus a workout routine guaranteed to torch your glutes. She pre-recorded her workout the day before in light of the anticipated temporary closure of her gym, Santa Cruz Power Fitness, due to Covid-19. At the time, they were in the process off building a 4,000-square-foot gym space right outside for members to come to later in the week.

Before and after her workout during the takeover, Periat shared some insight into her diet. She supplements with non-stimulant fat burners ahead of her morning fasted cardio session, and keeps it clean throughout the day. Although her daughter Lola doesn’t eat like a competitor — and gets lasagna instead on this particular day — Periat balances mom and businesswoman life with healthy eating by meal prepping staples like shredded chicken and rice.

When it came to her workout, Periat and trainer Justin McCarthy treated fans to a solid glute workout. Follow the routine below or watch them work through it here in the Olympia’s Instagram story highlights.

Camile Periat’s Bikini-Ready Glute Exercises

Barbell Bench Hip Thrusts, Starting with a warmup set of 10 at 135, a set of 10 at 225, a set of 5 at 275, and a final set of 5 at 300 pounds, then a dropset

Superset for upper glutes Layback hip abductors (Don’t go too heavy, and keep focus on upper glutes, not abductors.) Reverse hyperextensions with bands

Second Glute Superset Smith Machine Glute Kickbacks on a Bench Light Sumo Deadlifts w/ squeeze at the top

Curtsy squat With front foot on a box and back leg straight



Finish the workout with 30 minutes of walking.

Follow the Olympia on Instagram at @mrolympiallc for the rest of Periat’s takeover and for more athlete coverage. Buy tickets to the 2020 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend HERE.