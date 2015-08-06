Tom Corbett
Workouts
The Fast-Paced Circuit Workout for Quick Results
Sculpting a bangin’ body that’ll inspire double-takes is faster than ever with interval-based Tabata-style training.
It’s time for gorgeous, flawless muscle! Sculpting a bangin’ body that’ll inspire double-takes is faster than ever with interval-based Tabata-style training. Figure Olympia Pro, Erin Stern, does circuits of body-weight blasters and classic Olympic lifts to elevate her body to full-on fabulous, just 20 seconds at a time.
First up: Speed Skaters
- Start on your left foot with right foot slightly elevated behind you. Bending your left knee, jump laterally to right about 30 inches and land on your right foot with your left foot extended about three feet to your right.
- For balance, lift your left arm in front of you and your right arm over your back leg. Push off your right foot to do the move to your left. Repeat side to side for 20 seconds.
1 of 6
Tom Corbett
2 of 6
Tom Corbett
3 of 6
Tom Corbett
4 of 6
Tom Corbett
5 of 6
Tom Corbett
6 of 6
Tom Corbett