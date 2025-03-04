Sarah Michelle Gellar had fans wondering how the ageless beauty stays in shape during scenes in Showtime’s Dexter: Original Sin, and now the Buffy star has shown how she stays buff thanks to a love of working out.

“I’ve been working with Sarah for over 6 months now and all I can say is how impressive her progress has been!” wrote Coach Brach Gould in a recent Instagram post. Celebrity spotters will know that Gould has trained Harry Styles and is a highly sought after strength and conditioning coach. “She’s become stronger, fitter and more mobile by just sticking to a program and working on the fundamentals,” explained the PT.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Workout

In the video shared by Gellar and Gould, the Buffy The Vampire Slayer star can be seen crushing her workout playfully. Her exercises for this particular session consisted of:

The Finisher

Assault Bike to end on a high

Sarah Michelle Gellar Workout Breakdown

This workout is great because each exercise requires support from her surrounding muscles, making sure each move engages the full body. Fortunately, Gellar was able to really enjoy getting her sweat on by adding some fun to her functional session, too. “Training… but make it fun,” said the 47-year-young time defier. The Buffy star executed all her moves with class, but hilariously made sure to have Gould pick up the medicine ball for her between reps. Well, there’s no need to waste energy, right?

Gellar’s Dexter co-star, Christina Milian, was hyped for the clip. “When I’m back we’ll get that workout we planned on doing! Looking good girl!” she enthused. The offer was quickly accepted. “Yes please!!!,” replied the buff Buffy star. Can M&F join too!?

