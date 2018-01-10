Workouts

IFBB Pro Whitney Jones' Best Bodyweight Circuit for a Toned Butt and Legs

This workout will test your lower-body strength.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Whitney Jones
Courtesy Whitney Jones (WhitneyJones_IFFBBPro on Instagram)
Even IFFBB Pros don't always have access to the gym. As a result, we asked Whitney Jones (whitneyjones_iffbbpro on Instagram) for her favorite workout while on the road, which happens to be a leg-centric bodyweight circuit workout that'll be sure to work your glutes. According to Jones, circuits are ideal because "I can maximize my caloric burn, increase my endurance, and target certain muscle groups in a short amount of time."

Directions

Says Jones: "All these exercises can be modified. Do these 6 exercises in a row with little rest between each move. Rest 2 minutes, then repeat 4 times total. Beginners can shoot to complete 2 to 3 rounds the first few times; if you’re more advanced, add reps or weight or do an extra round.”

 

The Best Bodyweight Circuit for a Toned Butt and Legs Do 4 rounds

Exercise 1.

Barbell Hip Thrust with Bench You'll need: Barbell, Bench How to
Barbell Hip Thrust with Bench thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
0 sec. rest
Can be done without barbell

Exercise 2.

Bodyweight Walking Lunge You'll need: No Equipment How to
Walking Lunge thumbnail
1 sets
20 each leg reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 3.

Squat Jump How to
Squat Jump thumbnail
1 sets
20 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 4.

Step-Up You'll need: Box How to
Step-Up thumbnail
1 sets
15 each leg reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 5.

Glute Bridge How to
Glute Bridge thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
0 sec. rest

Exercise 6.

Burpee How to
Burpee With Pushup thumbnail
1 sets
15 reps
2 min. rest
With squat thrust
