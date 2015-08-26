Jen Widerstrom’s Plyometric Circuit Workout for a Lean, Toned Physique

6. Body Burn Bonus

The Circuit: You can do this bonus fat burner circuit in combo with any workout to fire up and finish off your muscles, or do it alone to tone your tushy in a jiffy.

The Duration: 3 Rounds

Hip-thruster Hop

Lie faceup on a mat, knees bent 90 degrees and arms extended next to hips. Raise hips and lift your left leg until it’s parallel to right thigh. Hold for 3 seconds. Switch legs, hopping right leg up while bending left knee and planting left foot on floor. Repeat without pause, alternating legs for a total of 5 reps per leg (10 reps total).

Elbow Plank with Single Leg Switches

Get in elbow plank position, with your elbows under your shoulders, forming a straight line from head to heels. Lift your right leg, holding here for 3 seconds. Then hop-switch your legs, so left leg is now lifted, balancing weight on forearms and right foot. Hold for 3 seconds. Do 5 reps per leg (10 reps total).

Hover Squat with Mini Hops

Stand with feet a few inches apart. Squat down, bending knees to just about 90 degrees, keeping weight over heels. Hop both feet outward about 6 inches, just outside hip width, then immediately hop back to narrow stance. Stay in squat position throughout the series. Do 10 hops total.