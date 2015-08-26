Per Bernal
Jen Widerstrom’s Plyometric Circuit Workout for a Lean, Toned Physique
Build strength, speed, and lean muscle with this pro-approved circuit.
This supercircuit can be plugged into your jam-packed schedule when you’re short on time and need a fast, do-anywhere cardio burn. It employs isometric holds for pure strength and jumps for burst speed and power. Build lean muscle—all in 15 minutes flat.
The Circuit
This workout is based on dynamic rebounding activity, which creates everything you want: shapely legs, a tight core, a just-pumped upper body. You’ll also build bone density and boost your heart rate using explosive reps and holds. Each round should take only about 5 minutes; if you’ve got that, you’ve got calories to burn!
Duration
2–3 circuits, zero rest between sets or circuits.
