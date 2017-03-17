Per Bernal

Workouts

Jen Widerstrom's Get Fit in a Flash Total-Body Workout

Work your muscles from head to toe with this efficient total-body routine.

by
Per Bernal

No matter what your personality type is, you’ll get great results with these exercise combos. Widerstrom dubs them her “Jen Bod” Workouts, and they’re a quick and effective mix of multi-muscle moves that target your entire body, along with some high energy plyometrics to get your heart rate soaring. “I teach my clients to train like athletes,” she says. “The key is to keep moving so your heart rate stays elevated, and you continue to burn calories long after the workout is over.”

How It Works

For each exercise, do as many reps as possible in 30 seconds. Complete Sequences 1, 2, and 3 in a row, doing 3 rounds of each. Rest for 30 seconds after each sequence. Then do 90 seconds of cardio bursts (running or jogging in place, side shuffles, jumping jacks, jumping rope, etc.)

SEE ALSO: Jen Widerstrom's Diet Personality Types

 

1 of 9
Per Bernal
Sequence 1: SINGLE-ARM DEADLIFT

Do each move for 30 seconds, complete 3 rounds. Finish with 90 seconds of your choice of cardio bursts.

  • Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Grasp a moderately heavy dumbbell in left hand. Pushing hips back, tap floor with weight.
  • Stand up pushing powerfully through both feet; at top of movement transfer weight to your right hand (not shown).
  • Bend knees, pushing hips back as you tap floor again. Continue, alternating sides for 30 seconds.

SEE ALSO: Jen Widerstrom’s 5 Food Rules To Live By

 

2 of 9
Per Bernal
Sequence 1: L SHOULDER RAISE
  • Stand with feet hip-distance apart, holding dumbbells in each hand. Keep core engaged and knees soft.
  • Raise right arm out to right side to shoulder height and left arm forward, creating an L shape with your arms.
  • Lower to start, then switch so left arm is out to side and right arm is forward. Continue for 30 seconds. 

SEE ALSO: 8 Workout Moves You Can Do Anywhere

3 of 9
per bernal
Sequence 1: LUNGE ROW
  • Stagger legs so left foot is forward and right foot is back, holding dumbbells at sides. Lift right heel, keeping weight over ball of foot.
  • Hinging forward from waist, bend left knee, lowering weights toward floor on both sides of shin (not shown).
  • Pull elbows back past ribs, keeping arms close to body and head in line with spine. Lower weights and return to starting position. Continue for 30 seconds; switch sides.

SEE ALSO: Workouts That Burn Calories Quickly 

4 of 9
Per Bernal
Sequence 2: ALTERNATING SNATCH

Do each move for 30 seconds, complete 3 rounds. Finish with 90 seconds of your choice of cardio bursts.

  • Stand with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, with a dumbbell on the floor between your feet. Looking out a few feet in front of you, squat down only as far as it takes to grasp the handle of the dumbbell with palm facing body.
  • Forcefully stand up, pushing off balls of both feet and generating as much power as you can in your lower back and glutes; bring elbow up and out to side and straighten arm, lifting the weight up and above your head.
  • Reverse the movement, bringing dumbbell down on same path you brought it up until it’s back on the floor. Continue for 30 seconds, then switch arms and repeat.

SEE ALSO: 17 HIIT Workouts to Try

5 of 9
per bernal
Sequence 2: Side step with curl
  • Stand with feet shoulder-width apart over center of a resistance band, holding handles with elbows bent 90 degrees, palms up.
  • Step left foot out to left side, keeping arms in place with palms up.
  • Step back to start and do a biceps curl with both arms.
  • Return to start and repeat, stepping right leg out. Continue for 30 seconds, alternating side
6 of 9
Per Bernal
Sequence 2: TRICEPS T PRESS
  • Stand with feet about hip-distance apart, holding band in front of you on the band (not handles). Using moderate tension, extend both arms out to sides in a T position.
  • Keeping band under control, bend right elbow 90 degrees, bringing hand in front of body. Hold 1 count, then extend back to sides. Repeat on left side. Continue for 30 seconds
7 of 9
Per Bernal
Sequence 3: pushup hold

Do each move for 30 seconds, complete 3 rounds. Finish with 90 seconds of your choice of cardio bursts.

  • Begin in a full-pushup position, hands 6 to 8 inches outside shoulders, forming a straight line from head to heels.
  • Bend elbows 90 degrees, keeping abs engaged and head in line with spine. Hold here for 30 seconds.

SEE ALSO: How to Sculpt a Winning Physique 

8 of 9
Per Bernal
Sequence 3: KNEE STRIKE
  • Lie faceup with arms extended overhead and legs extended on floor. Hold a medicine ball between your hands.
  • Keeping elbows out to sides and light pressure on the ball, lift ball over body and left knee over hip, striking ball to knee.
  • Return to starting position and repeat on opposite side. Continue for 30 seconds, alternating sides. 
9 of 9
Per Bernal
Sequence 3: BOX JUMP
  • Stand a few inches behind a box or bench, feet shoulderdistance apart.
  • Bend knees, swinging arms behind you, and jump up on top of bench, swinging arms forward and landing softly with knees slightly bent.
  • Step back to start and repeat for 30 seconds. To modify, do squat jumps without the box or bench.

SEE ALSO: 19 Workouts to Keep Cardio Interesting 

Topics:
Comments