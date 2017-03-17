Jen Widerstrom's Get Fit in a Flash Total-Body Workout

No matter what your personality type is, you’ll get great results with these exercise combos. Widerstrom dubs them her “Jen Bod” Workouts, and they’re a quick and effective mix of multi-muscle moves that target your entire body, along with some high energy plyometrics to get your heart rate soaring. “I teach my clients to train like athletes,” she says. “The key is to keep moving so your heart rate stays elevated, and you continue to burn calories long after the workout is over.”

How It Works

For each exercise, do as many reps as possible in 30 seconds. Complete Sequences 1, 2, and 3 in a row, doing 3 rounds of each. Rest for 30 seconds after each sequence. Then do 90 seconds of cardio bursts (running or jogging in place, side shuffles, jumping jacks, jumping rope, etc.)

SEE ALSO: Jen Widerstrom's Diet Personality Types