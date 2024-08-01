28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
Free weights will always be the king of the jungle for building muscle and strength, but there is a time and place for other tools to keep your workouts fresh and your body challenged. Enter resistance band training. These are not just for rehab or those trendy Pilates classes—nope, they’re a nice change of pace for anyone looking to build strength and muscle without needing to touch free weights.
Resistance bands are like the Swiss Army knife of fitness gear. They’re versatile, affordable, and easy to stash in your gym bag or even a desk drawer at work. Bands are great because they challenge your muscles in ways that free weights sometimes can’t. The constant tension from bands makes every part of the movement work, which means more gains for you.
So, stick around if you want a new way to build your glutes, hamstrings, and quads. We’re diving into a resistance band lower body workout that will fire up those legs.
Ever find yourself staring at the weights and wondering if there’s a better way to mix things up? Well, wonder no more because resistance bands offer a workout punch, versatility, and new challenges.
It’s not all sunshine and roses, as resistance band training has some shortcomings too.
Keep these three points in mind before jumping into the band workout below.
After a dynamic lower body warm-up, you’ll perform three exercises back to back in two separate blocks. Depending on your training time, you’ll do two to four sets of each exercise with the recommended reps beside it.
If you need different strength bands, have them handy to minimize transition time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7vNEswYY9S8&ab_channel=ClenchFitness
1A. Front-Rack Split Squat: 10-15 reps per leg
1B. RDL: 10 reps
1C. Lateral Walk: 15-25 reps per side
Rest a little between exercises and one to two minutes after each triset.
2A. Bilateral Front Racked Speed Squats (as fast as possible): 15-25 reps
2B. Band Twist: 8-12 reps per side
2C. Prone or Supine Hamstring Curls: 12-15 reps
Keep rest relatively quick between exercises, then one to two minutes after each triset.