The holiday season is upon us and for many, thoughts of revealing our shoulders during Christmas social occasions have us wishing we’d tried a bit harder for the past 12 months! Still, if you want to get a perfect pump before putting on that new dress, fear not, because Stephanie Sanzo’s shoulder workout can be done in the busiest of gyms, and you’ll also tax your core for good measure.

Gyms often become less frequented in winter, only to see a spike in December when panic sets in regarding those slinky numbers that were purchased weeks ago, for upcoming Christmas parties (and don’t get us started on January!) If you are in a hurry but want to get your sweat on during a busy gym session, Stephanie Sanzo’s cable shoulder workout could be the gift that keeps on giving. “This was a short but effective workout using the cable machine, targeting the shoulders,” said the fitness instructor and Instagram star after demonstrating the details for her 3.5 million Instagram followers. “Great if you’re pressed for time and in a busy gym but still want to get a quick pump done.” Try it for yourself:

Stephanie Sanzo’s Cable Machine Shoulder Workout

Superset 1:

1A. Single Arm Cable Lateral Raise x 10

1B. Single Arm Y Press x 10

Superset 2:

2A. Rope Hammer Press x 15

2B. Kneeling Face Pulls x 15

Superset 3:

3A. Kneeling Single Arm Cable Front Raise x 20

3B. Bent Over Single Arm Reverse Fly x 20

Workout Breakdown

Sanzo challenges you to aim for 3 to 4 rounds of this workout, and while you will be seriously working those scapulas, you’ll also be tightening the core and even working the legs as you replicate this fitness coaches perfect posture. There’s a mixture of double and single limb work, meaning you’ll be working on balance in addition to power. “Saved,” wrote multiple IG followers, either hoping to make all the difference at an upcoming gathering, or more realistically hoping to reach their goals in 2025. “Perfect technique, you are my inspiration,” wrote another fan. If 3 to 4 rounds seems too intense for your level of fitness, simply reduce the frequency, but work with a weight that is challenging while maintaining form, and be sure to keep those rest periods limited.

If you stayed to the end Stephanie Sanzo’s workout video, you’ll have seen an adorable doggie make an appearance. Mascots are not obligatory, but gains are guaranteed!

For more body firming tips follow Stephanie Sanzo on Instagram