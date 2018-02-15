The Ultimate Bodyweight HIIT Workout

There are tons of fancy weight training and machine heavy workout plans that you should consider, but sometimes that’s not possible. Often a simple gritty, trying bodyweight workout is all you need to transform your body. Try this sequence below next time you can’t make it to the gym.

Do the first move for 20 sec., rest 10 sec.; then do the second move for 20 sec., rest 10 sec., etc., continuing for 4 min. straight. After Tabata moves, go to 1-min. core movement, then directly into your next Tabata sequence.

Workout by: Rafique “Flex” Cabral, C.P.T., C.E.S., co-owner, Trooper Fitness

Tabata: Jump Squat to Squat Jack (20 sec. on, 10 sec. off, for 4 min.)

1-min. Core: Hollow Body Hold

Tabata: Pushup to Halfway Pushup Hold (20 sec. on, 10 sec. off, for 4 min.)

1-min. Core: V-situp

Tabata: High Knee to Tuck Jump (20 sec. on, 10 sec. off, for 4 min.)

1-min. Core: Pseudo Planche (top of pushup, but fingers face your toes rather than head; try to lift feet)

Tabata: Star Jack to Burpee (20 sec. on, 10 sec. off, for 4 min.)

1-min. Core: Star Plank