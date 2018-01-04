Natalie Board / EyeEm / Getty Images

Gain Mass

12 Post-workout Shakes for Maximum Muscle

Get more from your workout (and see more impressive results) with these delicious, nutrient-nuked blends.

by
Natalie Board / EyeEm / Getty Images
View Gallery (12)

Sure, you’re always fueled up for your workout itself. But what happens after that last piece of iron has been dropped into the rack? After a serious sweat session, your body is pretty much running on empty. Unlike a car engine that stops burning through gas once you turn off the ignition, your body keeps moving, repairing, and replenishing long after you’ve left the gym.

If you don’t follow up your workout with the right intake of macronutrients, your body can’t stop the breakdown of muscle proteins and begin refueling itself, according to fitness and nutrition scientist Cassandra Forsythe-Pribanic, Ph.D., RD, CSCS. The consequence: lackluster results.

So about 15-30 minutes after you crank out your last rep (wait any longer and your blood sugar will plunge), eat some clean, lean protein to help rebuild muscles—and mix in some carbs to get your energy back, Forsythe-Pribanci says. Yes, you need carbs. A lot of them, in fact.

Carbohydrates are the most efficient way to fill up your tank. When you eat, glucose that’s not immediately needed gets stored in the muscles and the liver in the form of glycogen, exercise’s main energy source. If you go low-carb for your post-workout meal, your glycogen-depleted body may actually break down muscle tissue to fuel itself, says Jim White, RD, American College of Sports Medicine fitness instructor and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

And while healthy fats are key to overall nutrition when you’re hitting the gym, you shouldn’t try to hit your allotment of fat grams in your post-workout grub. Dietary fat slows carbohydrate and protein absorption and minimizes the anabolic effects of insulin in the body, he says.

Now that you know the nutrients you need, here are 12 post-workout smoothies that will help you get them. Bottom’s up.

12 Post-workout Shakes for Maximum Muscle
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 12
close
1 of 12
Supakorn Panich / EyeEm / Getty
1. Chocolate Peanut Butter

Check out the full chocolate peanut butter shake recipe here.

2 of 12
Li Ying Yeo / EyeEm / Getty
2. Peanut Butterscotch

Check out the full peanut butterscotch shake recipe here.

3 of 12
Travis Rathbone
3. Gingerbread Cookie

Check out the full gingerbread cookie protein shake recipe here.

4 of 12
Travis Rathbone
4. High-protein Cheesecake

Check out the full high-protein cheesecake shake recipe here.

5 of 12
Westend61 / Getty
5. Banana Nut

Check out the full banana nut shake recipe here.

6 of 12
AlexSava/ Getty Images
6. Almond and Walnut

Check out the full almond and walnut shake recipe here.

7 of 12
Mike Kemp / Getty
7. Almond Coconut

Check out the full almond coconut shake recipe here.

8 of 12
Joke Van Herck / EyeEm / Getty
8. Apple Pie

Check out the full apple pie shake recipe here.

9 of 12
Westend61 / Getty
9. Cherry Vanilla

Check out the full cherry vanilla shake recipe here.

10 of 12
istetiana / Getty
10. Pumpkin Pie

Check out the full pumpkin pie shake recipe here.

11 of 12
SolStock / Getty
11. Pistachio Spinach

Check out the full pistachio spinach shake recipe here.

12 of 12
Johner Images / Getty
12. Grasshopper

Check out the full grasshopper shake recipe here.

Topics:
Comments