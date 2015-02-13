4kodiak / Getty

Gain Mass

7 Underrated Sources of Muscle-Building Protein

Don't overlook these foods when it comes to protein.

You're determined to add lean muscle mass to your physique and have been consuming red meat and poultry by the plateful. Nothing wrong with a juicy steak or lean chicken breast, but it never hurts to switch up the menu on occasion and try something new.

The following less traditional, protein sources will ensure you get the fuel you need to achieve your muscle-building goals.

Ally T / Getty
Green Peas

Green peas contain more protein than most any other vegetable, which is why they are the primary protein source in many vegan protein powders. You'll get about nine grams of protein per cup of green peas, along with a plateful of healthy fiber.

Claudia Totir / Getty
Quinoa

This tiny whole grain is actually a protein powerhouse. Quinoa contains all the essential amino acids, making it an outstanding muscle building food. Just one cup serves up 9g of protein.

alle12 / Getty
Squid

Don't let these suckers put you off. Squid has a dense and meaty texture, much like chicken. You can get squid in cans making this a convenient meal on the run. Plus, you'll get a hearty 25 grams of protein per 100 grams serving. Better still, there are virtually no carbs and only 2.8 grams of fat in that serving amount.

Halfdark / Getty
Pumpkin Seeds

Every year you carve a work of art onto the pumpkin and throw away the innards, right? Pumpkins aren't just for decorating. Half a cup of pumpkin seeds contains around 13g of protein, making it a perfect pre-workout snack.

Vlad Fishman / Getty
Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

If ever there was an excuse to drink hot chocolate, this is it! Unsweetened cocoa powder is a great source of protein without packing on the calories, just don't be tempted to add lots of sugar. You'll get 1g of protein for every table spoon consumed. Choose skim milk and enjoy.

Michael Möller / EyeEm / Getty
Chickpeas

Chick peas are legumes and can be used in a variety of ways like in salads or fried as an alternative to chips. Just a half cup serves up about 7.5 grams of protein. Plus, chick peas are high in fiber and low in calories.

ToscaWhi / Getty
Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is thicker because it's separated from much of the liquid and contains around double the protein of regular yogurt. You'll get a whopping 23 grams of protein per eight-ounce serving. Plus, you'll be eating a low sugar alternative to regular yogurt while gaining friendly bacteria to help with digestion.

