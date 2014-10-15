Gain Mass

Whey Better: Protein-enhanced Meals

Whey protein powder isn’t just for shakes. Work it into your favorite meals with these five muscle-building recipes.

by MS, RD
1 of 6
Whey Protein Recipes
Travis Rathbone / M+F Magazine

Whey protein powder's unwavering popularity stems from the raft of research showing that it has what it takes to help you build muscle fast. Its anabolic powers derive from its abundance of BCAAs, which are effective at stimulating muscle growth and can even bolster the immune system. So when something is so useful, why limit it to shakes? You shouldn't. These recipes for both sweet and savory dishes will make whey work even harder—and better—for you. 

When cooking with whey, it’s important to be cognizant of what flavor you’re working with. For many recipes that are on the sweeter side, such as puddings and yogurt bowls, you can get away with using flavored powders like vanilla or chocolate. For all savory dishes, however, you must use flavorless whey.

2 of 6

1. Mac and Cheese

Whey Protein Recipe - Chorizo Mac and Cheese
Travis Rathbone

This one-pot wonder filled with cheesy deliciousness comes together in less than 30 minutes. If you like, you can swap out the chorizo for cooked chicken or canned tuna for a leaner option. Use only plain whey.

Get the recipe for Mac and Cheese >>

3 of 6

2. Pumpkin Pie Yogurt

Whey Protein Recipe - Pumpkin Pie Yogurt
Travis Rathbone / M+F Magazine

Greek yogurt is already a protein powerhouse (23g per cup), but why not up the ante by blending in a scoop of muscle-making powder? 

Get the recipe for Pumpkin Pie Yogurt >>

4 of 6

3. Peanut Butter and Jelly Oatmeal

Whey Protein Recipe - Peanut Butter and Jelly Oatmeal
Travis Rathbone / M+F Magazine

This riff on the iconic schoolyard sandwich is a perfect way to kick off a day of high-protein eating. You can even toss leftovers of the raspberry chia jam in your protein shakes.

Get the recipe for Peanut Butter and Jelly Oatmeal >>

5 of 6

4. Power Balls

Whey Protein Recipe - Power Balls
Travis Rathbone / M+F Magazine

Bring these creamy balls of nutritious energy to the office to avoid vending machine temptation. Or pop a couple for a pre-workout snack.

Get the recipe for Power Balls >>

6 of 6

5. Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Whey Protein Recipe - Chocolate Avocado Pudding
Travis Rathbone / M+F Magazine

You’d be hard-pressed to find a healthier (and easier) dessert to whip up, a perfect treat for the culinary challenged. The key to avoiding  a pudding that tastes more like avocado than chocolate is to use avocados that are slightly soft—not too hard or too soft.

Get the recipe for Chocolate Avocado Pudding >>

Topics:
Comments