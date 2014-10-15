Whey Better: Protein-enhanced Meals

Travis Rathbone / M+F Magazine

Whey protein powder's unwavering popularity stems from the raft of research showing that it has what it takes to help you build muscle fast. Its anabolic powers derive from its abundance of BCAAs, which are effective at stimulating muscle growth and can even bolster the immune system. So when something is so useful, why limit it to shakes? You shouldn't. These recipes for both sweet and savory dishes will make whey work even harder—and better—for you.

When cooking with whey, it’s important to be cognizant of what flavor you’re working with. For many recipes that are on the sweeter side, such as puddings and yogurt bowls, you can get away with using flavored powders like vanilla or chocolate. For all savory dishes, however, you must use flavorless whey.