Seeds have been health nuts’ go-to snacks for years, and with good reason. They’re a great source of fiber, healthy fats, and are abundant in vitamins and minerals. And without the added salt that many of them come with, they’re a perfect alternative to the processed foods many of us go to when we feel hunger in between meals.

Many of them also pack high-quality protein and if you’re an Earth lover (and who doesn’t love the Earth?), then they’re perfect because of their low environmental impact.

If you’re looking for the best seed to snack on, we’ve compiled the five best ones here. Some general pointers though.

• Avoid added salt: Some pre-packaged seeds can come with more than the daily recommended amount of sodium because of the salt added to them. Look for a product that has little or no added salt so you can season the seeds on your own.

• Same goes for sugar: A lot of companies add sugar to their products, even when it’s not called for. This can happen with roasted, flavored seeds so look at the nutrition label before picking any up.

• Watch for oils: Seeds, on their own, are good sources of healthy fats but some might be roasted with unhealthy oils packed with saturated fats. Look at the ingredient label to make sure you’re only getting the best.

A good tip for making sure you don’t fall to these possible pitfalls is to just pick up plain, unroasted seeds in bulk and then prepare them yourself.