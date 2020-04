1. Wok This Way

Tap into the ancient culinary craft known as stir-frying to feed your muscles the protein they crave, and get loads of essential vitamins and minerals for optimal health. The quick, high-heat cooking method—which is the backbone of stir-frying—preserves the texture, flavor, and nutrients of your ingredients, and that means a plate full of succulent browned meats and crisp, bright vegetables. These unique dishes move away from the typical Asian flavors, so take a break from the takeout menu and throw some ingredients in a red-hot pan. There is simply no better way to get a nutrition-packed meal on the table in a matter of minutes.