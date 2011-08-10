These bison, blue cheese, and veggie-stuffed twice-baked potatoes bring bold flavors and healthy eating together in an all-in-one meal. It’s a perfect recipe for virgin bison-eaters—you can probably pick up the meat at your local specialty store, butcher, or farmers’ market.

Recipe and photo by Jenna Braddock, R.D.N., of Make Healthy Easy. On Instagram @Jbraddockrd

Ingredients

  • 6 large and wide Russet potatoes, washed and scrubbed
  • 12 oz ground bison (buffalo) meat or ground turkey
  • 3/4 cup diced yellow onion (about 1 medium sized onion)
  • 1 cup diced green pepper (about 1 large or 2 small peppers)
  • 1 cup small chopped fresh broccoli florets
  • 3/4 cup blue cheese dressing (I like Litehouse Blue Cheese Dressing and Dip)
  • 1 tsp Kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp fresh ground pepper
  • 2 Tbsp fresh chopped parsley

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. With a fork, poke a few small holes in each potato, then place them directly on oven racks, leaving air space in between each one. Bake for 60-90 minutes or until very soft.
  3. Meanwhile, heat a medium size skillet over medium heat. Add the buffalo meat and cook until no longer raw. Remove from skillet and place on a paper towel-lined plate.
  4. Use a paper towel to carefully wipe out most of the buffalo grease. Add the chopped onions, peppers and broccoli and sauté until soft, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat.
  5. In a large bowl combine cooked buffalo and cooked veggies. Set aside.
  6. Once potatoes are cooked through, remove from oven and allow them to cool until you can safely handle them. Use a sharp paring knife and slice off about the top 20% of each one. Discard tops. Use a pointed spoon, melon baller or grapefruit spoon to carefully scoop out the flesh of each potato, leaving a layer inside like a potato skin. Avoid puncturing the potato skin. Save the cooked potato flesh in another mixing bowl. Mash potato flesh with a potato masher until soft and free of large lumps. Measure 2 ½ cups of the mashed potato flesh and discard the rest (or save for another use). Pour in the blue cheese dressing to the mashed potatoes and stir to combine. Next add the buffalo and veggie mixture, salt and pepper. Combine thoroughly.
  7. Fill each potato boat to the top with the mixture. Use all of the mixture. Place filled potatoes on a parchment or foil lined rimmed baking sheet.
  8. Bake potatoes in a 400 degree oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for a couple of minutes. Serve each potato with a drizzle of blue cheese and a sprinkle of fresh parsley.
