These bison, blue cheese, and veggie-stuffed twice-baked potatoes bring bold flavors and healthy eating together in an all-in-one meal. It’s a perfect recipe for virgin bison-eaters—you can probably pick up the meat at your local specialty store, butcher, or farmers’ market.

Recipe and photo by Jenna Braddock, R.D.N., of Make Healthy Easy. On Instagram @Jbraddockrd