12 Facts You Should Know About Fat

1. Fat used to be a symbol of wealth.

Many of us wish there was still a correlation between our bank account and body fat percentage. Stand in front of 16th-century European paintings (like those by Rubens) and you’d understand how full-bodied, curvy women were associated with opulence and fertility. On the other side, being a portly fella with a voluptuous wife showed society that you had money to feed yourself, your family, and then some. In times when food was scarce and medicine was nonexistent, having a few extra inches on your waistline was the ultimate symbol that you were doing something right.

Now, obesity is a global epidemic that occurs in both the developed and the developing worlds and is no longer considered a symbol of prosperity in most cultures. In fact, fatty foods will often be among the cheapest items at your local grocery store.