Lori Adamski Peek / Getty
Healthy Recipes
12 Facts You Should Know About Fat
Here’s why it’s so tough to shed, where it goes when you lose weight, and how it impacts your sex life.
Many of us have a love-hate relationship with fat. We love it as part of our meals and recipes—like animal fats, avocados, oils—but we’re often trying to reduce it from our physiques. The fact of the matter is, you need fat in order to survive, but too much of it can severely impact your health as well. Here’s the good, bad, ugly, and interesting you need to know about fat.
1 of 12
Heritage Images / Getty
2 of 12
Stock Montage / Getty
3 of 12
Pekic / Getty
4 of 12
Westend61 / Getty
5 of 12
StockFood / Getty
6 of 12
BraunS / Getty
7 of 12
GSO Images / Getty
8 of 12
wragg / Getty
9 of 12
Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty
10 of 12
PeopleImages / Getty
11 of 12
Thorsten Nilson / EyeEm / Getty
12 of 12
JGI/Jamie Grill