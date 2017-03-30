Kathleen Finlay / Getty

12 Foods You Should Always Put On Your Grocery List

Always have an array of simple, surprisingly tasty, and impressively creative meals right at your fingertips.

Believe it or not, complicated meals don’t necessarily taste any better than simple ones. And even though buying the same 12 ingredients every time you shop may sound boring, what you cook with them doesn’t need to taste that way.

Take it from two of the best—and fittest—chefs in America, Quinn Hatfield and Daniel Humm, who are leading the way in the kind of fresh, simple cooking that will transform your kitchen repertoire. “To eat well, you need to cook for yourself,” Humm says. “The more complicated you make it, the less likely you’ll do it.”

He and Hatfield are just like the rest of us: short on time but all too aware of how important it is to be able to fuel up quickly after a workout, as well as take it slow and make something great for a date. And repetition is key: “The way I stock my own fridge is highly repetitive,” Hatfield says. “But men love go-to dishes we know how to make well.”

Here, our megachefs’ ultimate grocery list that’ll keep you covered for years to come.

1. Sweet Potatoes

Hatfield considers sweet potatoes a superfood. Unlike regular potatoes, they sit on the right end of the glycemic index, they’re filling, and they can be made in bulk to be used throughout the week. “I buy bags of them, roast them whole, skin on, then keep a bunch in the fridge and just heat them up later,” he says. “They pack a lot of punch nutritionally—a lot of vitamin C and minerals—and are a solid fuel source for an athlete.”

2. Whole Chicken

By learning how to roast a whole chicken instead of always doing individual breasts, you’ll end up with either an impressive meal for a group or more than one meal for yourself. “I always go whole bird—I like the fattier dark meat,” Hatfield says. “But the truth is, I often just pick up one of those pre-brined chickens from Trader Joe’s. I’ll roast it up and do chicken breasts for dinner, then I’ve got that dark meat—chicken legs and the rest—for lunch.”

3. Quinoa

It cooks just like rice, but our chefs like quinoa because it contains complete protein (usually found only in animal foods) and is more versatile. Quinoa is technically a seed—Hatfield describes it as having a “rich, roasted nutty flavor and an interesting texture when cooked right.” It works well with meat and in a hearty salad.

4. Apples

Hatfield and Humm love apples as a snack in and of themselves but also use them as a high- impact ingredient in salads. “Always have apples on hand,” Hatfield says. “I especially love crisp red apples with a good balance of sweet and tart.” But the chefs also like varieties such as Braeburn, Pink Lady, Fuji, and Honeycrisp.

5. Tri-tip Steak

Skirt steak is good if you’re in a hurry, but our chefs say that a two- pound tri-tip—a cut that’s as flavorful as rib-eye but not nearly as expensive—is the way to go for a meal that feels more like an event. Plus, it yields great leftover options for salads or sandwiches. “When I’m thinking big picture, I do tri-tips,” Hatfield says. “I’ll roast a couple at once.” Humm suggests finding a butcher who will Cryovac-seal them. “The great thing about steak is it can hold for about two weeks in your refrigerator when it’s vacuum-sealed. It’s better than freezing it, and it actually benefits the beef because it gets more tender.”

6. Canned Sardines

Canned fish—tuna, mackerel, salmon, sardines—isn't just handy, it also has one of the best protein-to- weight ratios of any food. “Smaller, oily fish like sardines are better than tuna because they have more omega-3s and less mercury,” Humm says. “But you can use sardines exactly the same way, on salads, with a charcuterie platter, or with a little toast or crackers.” Hatfield calls canned sardines an “emergency meal”—the perfect snack post-workout.

7. Italian Parsley

Parsley is an unsung hero usually written off as just a garnish. “But we’ve forgotten how it ended up on the plate in the first place,” Hatfield says. “It’s a flavor that brings out a lot of nuance in the things you pair it with. It focuses the flavor of the food around it. And that flash of color does transform presentation!”

8. Eggs

“Eggs are especially important if you don’t eat a lot of meat—they give you similar protein,” Humm says. “And they’re obviously great for break- fast. But I like to use them in all kinds of dishes, especially salads.” Hatfield actually buys two dozen eggs every time he goes shopping. “I’ll boil a dozen right when I get home from the store so I have hard-boiled eggs in the fridge at all times,” he says. “It’s another go-to
snack—a complete protein, full of amino acids.”

9. Kale

“Kale is the go-to green because it has such a great shelf life, and seasonality is less important,” Humm says. Plus, it tastes good raw or cooked, both chefs agree. “You could say the same about spinach,” Hatfield says, “but I find spinach too delicate, especially for a salad. And it gets that weird mouthfeel if you don’t cook it right.” At the store, look for kale that feels crisp and alive, with good bright color and no wilting. And if the edges where it’s been cut are browning, avoid it.

Gruyere Cheese
10. Gruyère cheese

Hard cheeses work well grated over hot or cold dishes. Both chefs like Parmesan, too, but say Gruyère—slightly softer and richer—takes dishes up a level. Hatfield uses it to liven up everything from sandwiches to an omelet; Humm builds whole meals around it: “Eat it with some kale, apples, and olive oil drizzled on top for an easy, light snack.”

11. Avocado

Our chefs consider the beloved avocado a breakfast, lunch, or dinner ingredient—it's rich, has great texture, and is high in good fat. Humm likes it in salads but also on its own. “When shopping, look for avocados that are firm but give slightly when gently squeezed,” he says. “And avoid those with supersoft spots.” Also, he says, keep the unused part in its skin and wrap to store.

12. Scallions

Scallions are a flavor booster for just about any dish. Plus, they can be used in more than one way. “You can use the green part like an herb— on top of something— and use the bottom of the scallion like an onion.” Hatfield loves scallions paired with parsley. When buying scallions, you want white whites and green greens, with the green part firm and cylindrical.
 

