20-minute Meal: Fish Tacos With Tomato Salsa

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Add a couple pinches of sea salt to cabbage and mix well, almost bruising cabbage in the process. Set aside.

2. Combine all ingredients for salsa in a bowl, and mix well. Set aside.

3. In a separate bowl, combine cumin, coriander, paprika, oregano, and salt. Toss fish with olive oil and add to spice mixture, coating well. Place fish on a pan, and put in oven. Cook 7–10 minutes, depending upon thickness of fish.

4. Drain any excess liquid from cabbage, and add olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Mix well.

5. If using tortillas, place on a plate and top with a bit of cabbage slaw in the center. Put fish on top of slaw and top with salsa.