Healthy Recipes
20-minute Meal: Fish Tacos With Tomato Salsa
No matter where you live, there are many great types of locally caught fish.
No matter where you live, there are many great types of locally caught fish you can use for these tacos. Feel free to use almost any that you can find from the fish department near you, whether that’s striped bass, monkfish, squid, or bluefish. Indulge with a nice cold beer or margarita alongside this favorite dish.
Fish Tacos With Tomato Salsa Servings: 2
You'll need
- Slaw: Sea salt, to taste
- Slaw: 1 small red cabbage, core removed and shredded
- Slaw: 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Slaw: 4 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- Salsa: 1 pint cherry, heirloom, or Sun Gold tomatoes, halved or quartered
- Salsa: ½ red onion, diced
- Salsa: 1 clove garlic, minced
- Salsa: 2 limes, juiced
- Salsa: 1 jalapeño, minced
- Salsa: ¼ cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
- Salsa: Sea salt, to taste
- Fish: 1 Tbsp ground cumin
- Fish: 1 Tbsp ground coriander
- Fish: 1 Tbsp paprika
- Fish: 1 tsp dried oregano
- Fish: Sea salt, to taste
- Fish: 1/2 pound firm fish such as striped bass, snapper, or blackfish, cut into thick strips
- Fish: 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- Fish: Sprouted corn tortillas (optional)
Per servings are based on recipe without tortillas.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Add a couple pinches of sea salt to cabbage and mix well, almost bruising cabbage in the process. Set aside.
2. Combine all ingredients for salsa in a bowl, and mix well. Set aside.
3. In a separate bowl, combine cumin, coriander, paprika, oregano, and salt. Toss fish with olive oil and add to spice mixture, coating well. Place fish on a pan, and put in oven. Cook 7–10 minutes, depending upon thickness of fish.
4. Drain any excess liquid from cabbage, and add olive oil and apple cider vinegar. Mix well.
5. If using tortillas, place on a plate and top with a bit of cabbage slaw in the center. Put fish on top of slaw and top with salsa.