4 Muscle-building Crock-pot Recipes You Should Try

You don’t have to travel all the way to The Big Easy for this authentic food. Instead, make the food come to you.
This New Orleans staple is packed with protein and flavor. The traditional Cajun seasonings will have your nose running, and farro—a high-protein and high-fiber grain—brings a nutty flavor to this dish. When it comes to complex carbs, farro is loaded with cyanogenic glucosides, which trigger the immune system and regulate blood sugar levels. The magnesium content in the grain will back your muscles, nerves, and bone function. And the niacin content in farro will assist your body in breaking down all your macros.
If you’re one to work out before eating dinner, this is a great post-workout option to refuel those starved muscles.
