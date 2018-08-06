5 Diet-Friendly Grill Recipes for Summer Barbecues

With grilling season upon us, we’ve got some recipes to make your backyard barbecue not only the best on the block but also perhaps the healthiest, too.

The meals that follow were culled from Grilling for Heroes, a cookbook published by the Propane Education & Research Council (propane.com) that benefits post-9/11 service members. All the dishes are made with healthy fats and clean carbs, so you can enjoy the food and still enjoy your abs later.