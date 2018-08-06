Hinterhaus Productions / Getty

5 Diet-Friendly Grill Recipes for Summer Barbecues

Your summer barbecues can keep you lean—and surprisingly, help a good cause.

With grilling season upon us, we’ve got some recipes to make your backyard barbecue not only the best on the block but also perhaps the healthiest, too.

The meals that follow were culled from Grilling for Heroes, a cookbook published by the Propane Education & Research Council (propane.com) that benefits post-9/11 service members. All the dishes are made with healthy fats and clean carbs, so you can enjoy the food and still enjoy your abs later.

1 of 5
1 of 5
Christopher Testani
1. Pork Tenderloin With Jalapeño Fruit Jam

Get the recipe here

2 of 5
Christopher Testani
2. Dry-Rub Grilled Hot Wings

Get the recipe here

3 of 5
Christopher Testani
3. Grilled Corn With Honey-Basil Butter

Get the recipe here

4 of 5
Christopher Testani
4. Grilled Peaches With Greek Yogurt

Get the recipe here

5 of 5
Christopher Testani
5. Orange Beef & Broccoli

Get the recipe here

